Giants may have a chance to draft All-Pro caliber pass-rush prospect

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are heading toward one of the most pivotal decisions of the Joe Schoen–Brian Daboll era. With the 2025 NFL Draft just weeks away, the front office is staring down a franchise-altering choice: roll the dice on a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or go for the best non-QB prospect in the class—possibly Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado’s two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

It’s not just a decision. It’s a gamble with ripple effects that could define the next five years.

If the Browns Go Off Script…

Up until recently, the widespread belief was that the Cleveland Browns would grab Carter with the second overall pick, leaving the Giants to consider either Sanders or Hunter. But there’s a plot twist brewing.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reports now suggest the Browns are giving serious thought to selecting Travis Hunter, the dynamic wide receiver/cornerback who might be the most versatile athlete to enter the draft in a decade. With the Browns needing another difference-maker either on the perimeter or in the secondary, Hunter gives them the flexibility to decide later—and that could shake up the Giants’ board.

Abdul Carter Could Be Too Good to Pass Up

If Cleveland opts for Hunter, Abdul Carter might fall right into New York’s lap—and the Giants would have a tough time looking the other way.

Carter is coming off a monstrous breakout campaign for Penn State, his first as a full-time pass rusher. He tallied 66 pressures, 13 sacks, and 39 tackles despite playing through shoulder and foot issues. At 6’3″, 252 pounds, Carter is built like a freight train and moves like a sports car. He could play opposite Brian Burns, giving the Giants a terrifying one-two punch off the edge—or be used as a movable chess piece, similar to how the Cowboys utilize Micah Parsons.

That’s not a stretch either. Carter’s blend of explosion, closing speed, and raw strength mirrors a young Parsons. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could plug him in next to Dexter Lawrence on the line or let him roam as an edge disruptor.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where Does That Leave Shedeur Sanders?

Then comes the looming question: what if Shedeur Sanders is sitting there at No. 3?

If the Giants aren’t sold on Sanders as a surefire franchise quarterback, taking him just because he’s the top QB left on the board might feel more like a panic move than a confident pick. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston give the Giants short-term flexibility at the position, which might make it easier for Schoen to go the best-player-available route.

That player could very well be Carter—an elite defender with All-Pro upside who fills an immediate need and upgrades a pass rush unit that’s quietly been rebuilt from the inside out.

The Parsons Blueprint

With the additions of Brian Burns and the potential selection of Carter, the Giants could mimic the defensive blueprint that helped make the Eagles so dominant last season: an elite pass rush. Add in Dexter Lawrence eating blocks in the middle and two newly acquired starters in the secondary, and you’re suddenly looking at a group that can carry a team through growing pains on offense.

The Giants may not win 12 games next year, but if they hit on Carter, they might not need to. They’ll just need a defense that can wreck a game. And Carter looks like the kind of guy who could lead that charge.