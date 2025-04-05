The Giants have one of the NFL’s most underrated playmakers

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants did little to upgrade an offense this offseason that finished 31st in points per game last season. Outside of their upgrades at quarterback, Big Blue is maintaining its status quo on the offensive line and in the playmaking department. Veteran WR Darius Slayton re-signed on a lucrative three-year deal to maintain his role as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver.

There are reasons to believe that Slayton is in line for a major breakout this season with improved quarterback play. The 28-year-old pass-catcher has quietly established himself as one of the league’s most underrated deep threats.

Darius Slayton has excelled in one overlooked statistic

According to Sharp Football Analysis, only two wide receivers (Mike Williams and A.J. Brown) have higher yards per catch and as many receptions as Slayton since he entered the NFL. Statistically, Slayton has been one of the league’s best deep-ball threats over the last six years. The problem, however, has been a lack of deep-passing proficiency from the Giants’ quarterbacks and offensive schemes during that time.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ deep passing attack has been upgraded

Thankfully, the Giants have upgraded at quarterback this offseason, bringing in one of the league’s best deep-passing quarterbacks in Russell Wilson. In 2024, Wilson was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade.

Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. PFF credited him with 21 Big Time Throws and only one Turnover Worthy Play on his 50 deep passing attempts.

The signing of Wilson should sound like music to Slayton’s ears. The Giants finally have a quarterback under center who can maximize Slayton’s biggest strengths and put him in a position to make plays. While currently an underrated playmaker, an effective deep-passing offense in 2025 could spark a potential breakout from Slayton that causes him to emerge as a true threat in the Giants’ offense.