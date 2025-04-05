NFL.com names Giants’ ‘ideal top two picks’ in NFL Draft

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to knock the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park. Coming off a disastrous 2024 campaign, the Giants made some serious improvements to their roster through free agency. However, they are still missing a couple of pieces to the puzzle, which could be found in the upcoming draft.

But ideally, what would the Giants’ first two picks in this year’s draft look like?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders named the ideal pick for the Giants in Round 1

The Giants have done plenty of work scouting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. They attended several Colorado football games and practices during the season, met with him during the NFL Scouting Combine, and sent a contingent to Colorado’s Pro Day to get a first-hand look at Sanders.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Come draft night, the Buffaloes’ product could wind up being the Giants’ pick at No. 3 overall. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter thinks Sanders would be Big Blue’s ideal selection:

“Sanders seems destined to play under the bright lights of the big city,” Reuter explained. “The Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to relatively inexpensive short-term contracts, but the team still needs a future leader. Sanders commands the offense from the pocket and is effective on the run while carrying the same kind of self-confidence his father is well known for.”

In 2024, Sanders led the nation with a 74.0% completion rate, throwing for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio. Although he might be athletically limited, Sanders is a supremely accurate quarterback who could have command of an NFL offense as early as his rookie season. The Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston under contract, but those would be two perfect mentors for Sanders to develop behind if New York does take him in the first round.

Physical offensive lineman named the Giants’ ideal Round 2 fit

Reuter pegged Alabama OG Tyler Booker as Big Blue’s ideal pick in Round 2, citing his toughness and versatility as selling points:

“If Booker’s lack of pure athleticism causes him to drop out of the first round, the Giants would snap him up to fill their need for a tough-minded interior blocker with experience at left and right guard,” Reuter wrote.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Giants didn’t make any significant upgrades to their offensive line this offseason. They were reportedly interested in adding a right guard in free agency, however, the market exceeded their price range. Instead, they could target an interior offensive linemen early in the upcoming draft, such as Booker.

Booker is a physical guard who started two seasons on Alabama’s offensive line. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, possessing raw physical strength that gives him the potential to be a mauler in the running game. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in this draft class.

If the Giants snagged both Sanders and Booker in this year’s draft, they would be solving two crucial needs long-term. However, neither player would likely see snaps as a starter in Week 1. Without drafting instant-impact players, it might be tough for a regime coming off a 3-14 season to pick up the necessary wins to save jobs this season.