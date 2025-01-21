Patriots add elite playmaker and athletic OL in latest 2-round 2025 mock draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots own the No. 4 and No. 38 overall picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The priority for new head coach Mike Vrabel this offseason will be to build around second-year, rising star quarterback Drake Maye. In the latest mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he had New England loading up talent on the offensive side of the ball, attempting to make life easier for Maye.

Patriots land Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in latest mock draft

The Patriots can go in many different directions with their first and second-round selections. That being said, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected that New England will take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the fourth-overall pick in the draft:

“How we view the Patriots’ needs at the moment compared to three months from now could vary wildly, based on the cap space this organization has to address key positions in free agency. With his tracking skills and fluid catch radius, McMillan has a skill set similar to that of Tee Higgins (who shouldn’t see a minute of free agency, if the Bengals are smart),” Brugler wrote.

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

McMillan is an electric wideout who runs slant routes exceptionally, can stop on a dime and change speeds with verve, and exhibits a talent for slipping through the cracks in opposing secondaries. The 6-5 pass catcher’s size, speed, and natural feel for making plays in the open field could pay huge dividends for a Patriots team that finished dead last in passing yards with 3,343 yards and did not have a single pass-catcher amass more than 674 REC yards in 2024.

In 2024, McMillan was named an All-American and a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. He totaled 84 receptions for a conference-leading 1,319 and eight receiving touchdowns. McMillan averaged over 100 yards per game in each of his two final collegiate seasons and is viewed as a bonafide top-10 pick in the upcoming draft class.

Patriots add OT Cameron Williams in the 2nd-round of this mock draft

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for their second selection in the draft, Brugler had New England take on Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams. The Patriots would inherit a talent who Caleb Yum of the Austin-American Stateman described in the following manner:

“A product of Duncanville, a Texas high school football powerhouse, Williams was given a 72.6 grade as a pass blocker and 70.8 as a run blocker by PFF. He measures in at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds and with some development, he could be a stalwart tackle for years,” Yum wrote.

New England not only dropped the ball in the passing game in the regular season, but also gave up the fourth-most sacks (52) to their quarterbacks on the campaign. A lineman like Williams could help them remedy that problem from his onset in the NFL.