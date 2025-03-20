Patriots to meet with superstar free-agent wide receiver

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Adding playmaking talent around Drake Maye is a top priority for the New England Patriots entering this offseason. Despite a mostly quiet free agency on that front so far, the Patriots are now set to hold a meeting with a former All-Pro wide receiver.

Patriots land meeting with WR Stefon Diggs

According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, the Patriots will get a face-to-face meeting with superstar WR Stefon Diggs:

“The Patriots are hosting WR Stefon Diggs for a free agent visit, per Chad Graff. The first we’ve heard his name in free agency…” Meirov reported.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots have room to add an elite wideout in Diggs

Diggs at one time was one of the best pass-catchers the NFL has to offer. However, the 10-year NFL veteran was limited to eight games in 2024 due to a torn ACL. He went for 496 receiving yards on the year.

But the four-time Pro Bowler has gone for 1,000-plus REC yards in the six seasons prior to last year. Diggs also eclipsed 1,400 yards in 2020 and 2022.

The Patriots could use elite talent to surround franchise quarterback Drake Maye with. New England currently deploys DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte as well as Kendrick Bourne at receiver. Diggs could help the Patriots improve from their NFL-worst 3,343 receiving yards from 2024. He’d also be a great scoring option for Maye to look to downfield as well as in the red zone next time out.