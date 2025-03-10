Patriots reportedly snag former Jets veteran O-Lineman in free agency

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots just made a substantial move to fortify their offensive line in free agency on Monday.

Patriots sign OL Morgan Moses this winter

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have added right tackle Morgan Moses to their ranks ahead of next season:

“The #Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, source says,” reported Garafolo. “The Pats add an experienced, reliable veteran in front of Drake Maye while Moses gets a raise and multi-year deal at age 34.”

Moses will bring quality blocking to the Patriots next season

Moses was a key cog in the New York Jets’ offensive line last year. The 6-6, 320-pound tackle earned a 69.2 pass blocking grade and a 60.6 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for the work he put in last season.

The veteran talent only allowed two sacks in 723 offensive snaps played in New York. Though he is prone to commit penalties, having gotten flagged for eight last time around, Moses has a history of quality play on the right side of the line.

The Virginia product figures to help a Patriots team that allowed the fourth-most sacks (52) for the fifth-most sack yards (348) in 2024. With soon-to-be second-year quarterback Drake Maye as their franchise QB of the future, New England made a stout move to begin protecting him better as they look to lay a winning foundation once again.