Patriots could add former All-Pro wide receiver in free agency

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are looking ahead toward the 2025 NFL season and can take a major step in the right direction if they sign a top-shelf wide receiver on the open market.

Patriots could look at potential DeAndre Hopkins signing

The Patriots finished last season with a 4-13 record, good for last place in the AFC East. They also finished dead last in the NFL in receiving yards (3,343 REC yards) and second-to-last in receiving touchdowns (18).

Thus, New England could greatly benefit from signing five-time All-Pro honoree DeAndre Hopkins to strengthen their pass-catching attack on the outside. Hopkins is coming off a 2024 regular season campaign where he amassed 610 receiving yards, caught five touchdowns, and sported a great 70 percent catch rate for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patriots would inherit one of the best available free agents

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron listed Hopkins as their No. 14 ranked free agent this winter and tabbed the Patriots as the perfect landing spot for him to go to:

“The Patriots made sizable investments to their receiver room during the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but weren’t able to make strides in the passing game. Providing Drake Maye with a talented veteran on the outside who can also help elevate the team’s young talent would be a wise use of the Patriots’ league-leading cap space,” Cameron Wrote.

“After his move to Kansas City, Hopkins generated a 78.3 PFF receiving grade while dealing with a knee injury. He hasn’t earned a season-long PFF overall grade below 70.0 since his rookie 2013 campaign.”

Patriots could bank on DeAndre Hopkins regaining Pro Bowl form

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Just a year prior, the South Carolina native boasted his seventh career 1,000-yard season with 1,057 and caught seven TDs. Thus, the Patriots could take a slight gamble in hopes that he returns to that level of productivity.

New England did not have a single pass-catcher go for more than 674 REC yards last time out. With Hopkins’ star profile and ample experience, he could gift the Patriots’ young quarterback Drake Maye with a reliable pair of hands that can make dynamic plays down the field next season.