Patriots named top landing spot for Giants’ underrated pass rusher in free agency

The New England Patriots will be focused on building around second-year quarterback Drake Maye this offseason. As a result, they will be in the market for all of the top playmakers that become available.

However, New England also needs to beef up their defense. One high-upside pass rusher from the New York Giants is set to hit free agency this offseason and could be a perfect target for the Patriots to consider.

Patriots predicted to land Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari in free agency

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Azeez Ojulari as the best edge rusher who will be available on the open market. Knox said this about why teams would be wise to push for Ojulari before predicting that the Patriots would ultimately be the team to land him:

“However, teams looking for a long-term answer on the edge might favor Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants over more established stars. He’s flashed tremendous upside when given the opportunity—he recorded six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 11 games this past season—and won’t turn 25 until June,” Knox wrote.

“The Georgia product started 13 games as a rookie in 2021 and recorded eight sacks, eight tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits that season. He’s now entering his playing prime and should be valued as a young defender on the upswing—as 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson was when he hit the market in 2021.”

Patriots and Ojulari could mutually benefit from pairing

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Georgia product has been stuck behind an elite and crowded defensive line depth chart in New York for the duration of his career. He could finally get a chance to shine in a permanent starting role in New England. Ojulari has battled injuries throughout his career with the Giants. However, if he could stay healthy, Ojulari has flashed high-level talent, making him one of the NFL’s most underrated pass rushers.

He would have the potential to help the Patriots improve upon their NFL-worst 28 sacks on the previous campaign. The combination of his likely hunger to break out, age, and natural talent make him an ideal fit to bring on.

Could the Patriots afford to sign Ojulari?

According to Over The Cap, the Patriots are projected to have $120 million in salary cap space this offseason, which is the most in the NFL. They could afford to sign anyone they so choose, as long as that player is ready and willing to make the move to Foxborough. Pro Football Focus projects a one-year, $5 million contract for Ojulari this offseason, making him a cheap target for New England.