Patriots named potential landing spot for former All-Pro Rams wideout on trade block

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots need to add some talent to their offense this offseason. Building around second-year QB Drake Maye will be priority No. 1 for them as they aim to improve on their 4-13 record. Several exciting playmakers have landed on the trade block and could be on the move in the upcoming offseason, including Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Patriots could be a candidate to land him.

Patriots could trade for Rams’ Cooper Kupp

Roto Baller’s Joey Pollizze named the Patriots among a handful of teams that would greatly benefit from having Kupp in their receiver room next season, saying:

“With Drake Maye entering his second season in 2025, New England’s top priority this offseason should be to surround Maye with talent on the outside,” Pollizze wrote. “This past season, Maye threw passes to DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne. As a result, the Patriots could be in the hunt for a wide receiver this offseason. Kupp would be the perfect addition to this New England offense. He’s an experienced wideout who can be a security blanket for the young quarterback in the passing game.”

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kupp could help the Patriots return to their winning ways

Kupp is a former 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. That season, he led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and REC touchdowns (16). Since then, the 2021 Super Bowl champion has not eclipsed 812 receiving yards or six touchdown grabs in any of the ensuing three seasons as he has struggled with injuries.

That’s not to say that he’s fallen from being an elite wideout, but he has not played at an All-Pro level for a time. Nevertheless, the Eastern Washington product could bring high-volume yardage, championship experience, and great hands to a Patriots unit that could use elite talent for Maye to target next time out.