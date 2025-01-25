Patriots secure Drake Maye’s blindside with elite pass protector in latest mock draft

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots can build a well-established foundation for sustainable future success, and that may hang on who they take in the upcoming NFL Draft. The backbone of their current operation is standout young quarterback Drake Maye. However, Maye will need top-of-the-line protection to be able to put the Patriots in the best position to win moving forward. Thankfully, the Patriots will have an opportunity to secure his blindside in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mock Draft: Patriots take OL Will Campbell No. 4 overall

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

New England can capitalize off the No. 4 overall pick in 2025 by taking one of the class’s best offensive linemen. In a recent mock draft, Danny Kelly of The Ringer paired the Patriots with LSU left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4:

“The Patriots beat the Bills in Week 18 to lose out on the first pick, but they don’t need to draft a quarterback, so they still end up with a very good player here. Campbell can provide a massive boost to New England’s porous offensive line, boasting the light footwork and overall athleticism to play at left tackle but the demeanor and body type to fill in at guard. He gives the Pats the options they need up front to protect Drake Maye in 2025,” Kelly wrote.

Patriots resolve sacks issues with Campbell selection

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Campbell received a 72.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance in 2024. The 21-year-old talent only allowed two sacks and five quarterback hits for the Tigers last season. Campbell is described as a “powerful presence” at the line of scrimmage and is lauded for his technique and mobility, as The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs accentuated in his scouting report of the lineman.

He also shows a great sense of timing and is patient in letting his man come to him before stymying his advance. Campbell should help a Patriots team that allowed the fourth-most sacks among all teams last season at 52.