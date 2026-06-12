Jaxson Dart’s development is not going to be fixed by one coach, one minicamp, or one new playbook.

Still, Brian Callahan being in the quarterback room is one of the more useful details of the Giants’ offensive reset. The staff around Dart is crowded with experience, and for a young quarterback trying to move from promise to control, that matters more than another June highlight clip.

The NY Giants did not simply give Dart more receivers. They gave him a grown-up infrastructure.

Callahan has been around real quarterback rooms

Callahan has worked with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, and Cam Ward, so the resume is not thin. He also has coordinator and head-coaching experience, which gives him a broader view than a standard position coach.

The line that should stick came from Callahan’s comments to Big Blue View after minicamp. He said the goal is to “let Jaxson be Jaxson,” which is exactly the right note for this stage. Dart does not need to become Burrow, Manning, or anyone else in Callahan’s past.

He needs cleaner footwork, better answers against pressure, sharper timing with a remade receiver room, and a system that lets his athleticism show without turning every dropback into improv night.

The staff has to avoid too many voices

One risk is obvious. John Harbaugh has Matt Nagy, Greg Roman, Tim Kelly, Callahan, Willie Taggart, and Mike Bloomgren in the offensive building. The experience can help, but it can also become noise if the messaging is not clean.

For Dart, fewer voices may be better than louder voices. The Giants can build a collaborative staff, but the quarterback has to hear one coherent plan when protections, reads, footwork, and weekly answers start piling up.

I like the Callahan addition because it feels practical. He has seen elite quarterback habits up close, he has coached different styles, and he is not walking in as the play-caller trying to prove he is the smartest guy in the room.

Training camp will tell us more about Dart’s timing, command, and comfort. For now, the Giants at least look like they understand the assignment: if the quarterback is the whole rebuild, his support system cannot be treated like a side project.