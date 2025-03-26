Patriots sign 31-year-old wideout coming off torn ACL to $69M deal

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots made a massive addition to their offense on Tuesday, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is signing a three-year, $69 million deal with New England.

Patriots are adding Stefon Diggs in free agency

Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans, but only appeared in eight games before suffering a torn ACL. He recorded 47 receptions for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns in those games with Houston.

While that injury is obviously a huge concern, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he is on track to recover in time for Week 1 of the 2025 season, alleviating those worries for New England.

Diggs now joins fellow wide receiver Mack Hollins as the Patriots’ two big offensive additions in free agency this offseason. The Patriots are focusing on upgrading the offense around quarterback Drake Maye, and now he has a true No. 1 target in Diggs.

Diggs is sure to help the Patriots’ offense significantly

The Patriots badly needed playmaking out of their receivers, and Diggs can be one of the top playmakers in the NFL when he is healthy. He is sure to enhance the offense led by Maye under center.

Prior to being traded to the Texans last offseason, Diggs had spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he made the Pro Bowl each season and was a first-time All-Pro in 2020. In that season, he led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) with Josh Allen as his quarterback.

New England is coming off a season in which they went just 4-13 and finished last in the AFC East. With the addition of Diggs, they will hold that 2025 will be a stronger campaign and a step forward for a franchise that is still rebuilding around their young quarterback.