Giants general manager personally scouting top two 2025 quarterback prospects

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are moving in a new direction at quarterback. They cut sixth-year starter Daniel Jones last week, marking the end of an era as they prepare to reboot the position in the 2025 offseason. The Giants have been keeping a close eye on the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft class with general manager Joe Schoen taking time out of his busy schedule to personally scout both Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward.

The Giants have done extensive research on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the college football season, the Giants have been one of the teams most heavily linked to Sanders. Schoen has been to several Colorado football games to scout Sanders and the Buffaloes personally. He also sent his scouts out to Colorado earlier this season to attend one of the university’s practices — a move suggesting the G-Men have a significant interest in drafting Sanders (or other talented Colorado football prospects).

Sanders is arguably the top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. He has been tremendous for Colorado this season, throwing for a Big 12 conference-leading 3,488 yards and 30 touchdowns with an elite 73.4% completion rate and 164.9 passer rating. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has immense potential that the Giants are clearly attracted to (along with a dozen other NFL franchises).

Joe Schoen has personally scouted Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Schoen took a break from his fixation on Sanders and traveled to Miami to watch Ward beat up Wake Forest. The Hurricanes quarterback threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 42-14 victory. This performance brought his season totals up to 3,774 passing yards and a nation-leading 34 passing touchdowns.

Sanders and Ward are establishing themselves as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Who finishes as 1a and 1b remains to be foreseen; the College Football Playoffs, Bowl Games, and NFL Scouting Combine will factor into that determination by April. For now, it is important for Schoen and company to keep their eyes on the top signal-callers in this year’s draft as they prepare to be positioned to draft a new franchise quarterback.