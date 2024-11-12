Giants send contingency of scouts to watch star Colorado quarterback

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants head into their BYE week with pressing questions that need to be addressed. The primary concern revolves around whether management will stick with Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season or bench him before the situation worsens. The Giants’ front office cannot shield themselves behind Jones indefinitely; eventually, they will need to confront his performance and navigate around his potentially costly injury clause.

Scouting for the Future: Shedeur Sanders

Coincidentally, just before owner John Mara expressed his confidence in head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants’ scouting department was reportedly present to watch Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at a practice session.

Sanders, projected to be one of the top quarterback options in the upcoming NFL Draft, is seen as a direct competitor to Miami’s standout, Cam Ward.

At 22 years old, Sanders brings four years of starting experience at the collegiate level. So far this season, he has completed 250 passes, boasting an impressive 72.3% completion rate, 2,882 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. His turnover-worthy play percentage stands at a low 1.2%, while his adjusted completion percentage is an impressive 81.9%.

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evaluating Sanders’ Potential

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the Giants are taking a close look at Sanders due to his strong arm talent and his ability to make plays off-script. However, it’s worth noting that Sanders has benefited from an elite supporting cast at Colorado, including top-five draft prospect Travis Hunter as one of his primary targets. This supporting talent offers Sanders a level of advantage that Miami’s Cam Ward, for example, does not have around him.

Despite this, Sanders’ pedigree cannot be overlooked. As the son of legendary NFL player and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur possesses a rich football background. The scouting process will undoubtedly shine a light on his character, leadership qualities, and tangible skills, weighing his strengths and weaknesses for the Giants’ front office.

A Crucial Draft Decision Looms for the Giants

The Giants have every reason to be in the market for a quarterback, as they currently hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, just behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whether they end up picking first or second, they have a strong opportunity to secure either Ward or Sanders. Gathering extensive information on both prospects is critical, as the future direction of the franchise hinges on making the right decision at quarterback.