Giants keeping close eye on Colorado star quarterback

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason after year six of Daniel Jones has gone totally sideways. With that in mind, the Giants’ front office has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming draft class’s top quarterback prospects, namely Colorado superstar Shedeur Sanders.

Giants GM Joe Schoen is in attendance to scout Shedeur Sanders this weekend

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

According to Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell are in attendance at Colorado’s November 16 matchup with Utah (h/t WBG84 on X). This is the second time this season the Giants’ GM has personally attended a Colorado game.

Colorado’s football team is chock-full of premier talent, including star cornerback/wide receiver prospect Travis Hunter. It’s not unreasonable to assume that Schoen and company are keeping an eye on Hunter and other prospects as well. However, their continued interest in scouting Colorado indicates a keen interest in Sanders, too.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that several members of the Giants organization took in practice at the University of Colorado in late October, around the same time that co-owner and team president John Mara issued a public vote of confidence for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants’ continued interest in Colorado football could be linked to their interest in drafting Sanders in April.

Could Sanders be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback?

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders will be a first-round pick in April. The question is, how high will he go? Sanders has the potential to boom his draft stock during the College Football Playoffs and become a top-10, top-five, or even first-overall draft pick.

The Buffaloes’ signal-caller has been spectacular this season. Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards and a conference-leading 24 touchdowns with a 72.9% completion rate and 163.1 passing efficiency rating. This is his second spectacular season as a starter after completing two seasons as the starter for HBCU Jackson State.

Sanders will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with four seasons of starting experience under his belt, a Hall of Fame bloodline as the son of Deion Sanders, and hopefully with some College Football Playoffs experience, too. The Buffaloes are currently on the bubble but a couple of commanding victories in the final weeks of the season could springboard them into the big dance.

If the Giants are set on drafting a quarterback high in next year’s draft, Sanders will be one of their top options. He has a rocket arm, pinpoint deep-ball accuracy, and the ability to read the field at all three levels. Sanders runs an NFL-style offense at Colorado with former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur currently serving as the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator. This could make Sanders even more intriguing as a prospect who could potentially step in and make an impact from day one.