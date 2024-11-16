Giants’ owners ‘love’ polarizing head coach amid 2-8 record

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in a difficult position. At 2-8, the Giants’ season is basically over. It would take an utter miracle for them to compete for a postseason spot.

In years past, when the Giants have had such difficult seasons, the end result was typically a head coach firing. It doesn’t seem like that will be the case this time around, however, as ownership reportedly loves head coach Brian Daboll.

Giants’ ownership “loves” Brian Daboll

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Talk show host and NFL insider Rich Eisen got an up-close and personal look at Daboll’s Giants last weekend as he did the play-by-play for NFL Network’s broadcast of their matchup in Germany with the Carolina Panthers. Eisen recently shared his thoughts and what he’s learned about the Giants’ “love” for Daboll in a recent episode of the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ (h/t Big Blue View):

“They love Daboll,” Eisen said. “The owners love him. There’s a lot to like about him. Certainly when you meet he’s just like a regular dude … Saban guy, Belicheck guy, the type of guy you want in New York.”

Daboll is in his third season with the Giants and, despite the team’s recent losing stretch, seems safe to return for year four. The team finished with a 6-11 record in 2023 as well despite making the playoffs in Daboll’s rookie season with a 9-7-1 regular season finish. That season’s playoff win seems to have bought this regime some extra time to prove their worth.

Owner John Mara is preaching patience

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Giants co-owner and team president John Mara recently expressed his desire to practice patience — a trait that has been absent in his previous head coach hirings. The Giants fired Ben McAdoo after two seasons (2016-2017), then fired Pat Shurmur after two seasons (2018-2019), and then fired Joe Judge after two seasons (2020-2021). Daboll made it past his second season, however, the team’s 2-8 record at the bye week has sparked speculation that he won’t make it past year three.

But Mara rebuffed those narratives in a recent interview, telling the media that he doesn’t anticipate any firings at the end of the season:

“Obviously we’re all very disappointed with where we are right now,” Mara said per Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “But I’m gonna say one thing: we are not making any changes this season. And I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason, either.”

Based on that quote, Daboll and company seem safe. But, then again, Mara has sent similar messages in the past before ultimately changing his mind and firing the regimes anyway. This time around, however, the reports seem to indicate that Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch are practicing patience.

Daboll won ownership’s love with his passion and success through adversity during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This season has been an utter mess, but ownership seems eager to see it through. While their love for Daboll might be a surprise to some, he does have those Saban and Belichick ties that the Giants love. The way this team finishes the season will ultimately decide whether or not Daboll gets to coach in 2025, however, things seem to be trending toward retainment.