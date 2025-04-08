Giants to host meeting with intriguing tight end prospect

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are shaping up their draft board as the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaches. While much attention will be paid to the Giants’ first-round draft pick, it’s in the middle rounds where the league’s best rosters are truly built.

New York is hosting a list of prospects for top 30 visits in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. They recently added one intriguing tight end prospect to their upcoming visits list.

Giants to host Miami TE Elijah Arroyo on top 30 visit

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are hosting a visit on Wednesday with Miami TE Elijah Arroyo. The Giants are one of several teams hosting Arroyo on a top 30 visit as they go through the draft class and finalize their board in preparation for the upcoming draft.

Arroyo is an exciting Day 2 prospect. Standing in at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Arroyo has the ideal size for the tight end position while also possessing a rare level of athleticism that makes him a dangerous vertical threat. In 2024, he hauled in 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants have expressed interest in Arroyo throughout the process. They sent a contingent of coaches, scouts, and front office executives to Miami’s pro day last month, which many assumed was for quarterback Cam Ward. However, Giants tight ends coach Tim Kelly was in attendance, indicating they were also keeping a keen eye on Arroyo.

Last offseason, Big Blue drafted Theo Johnson in the fourth round. Johnson flashed promise before going down with a season-ending injury and figures to be the starting tight end this season. But they could still draft Arroyo, combining him with Johnson to create a dynamic two-tight end personnel package.