Giants’ Daniel Jones could remain as starting quarterback despite recent struggles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ struggles this season have many calling for him to be benched as the season closes. The Giants are 2-8 on the season and have one of the worst offenses in football, scoring an NFL-worst 15.6 points per game.

Daniel Jones may remain as the Giants’ starting quarterback following the bye week

However, despite his misfortunes, Jones’ starting job may still be intact, according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini.

“In the conversations that I’ve had, Daniel Jones may be staying as the starting quarterback here for a few more weeks,” Russini said on the Dan Le Batard Show.

New York is currently on a bye week following a Week 10 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany. Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t commit to keeping Jones as the starter following the game, saying this week that he and the team will “evaluate where we’re at and what we need to do.” (h/t NBC Sports’ Josh Alper)

Daniel Jones has had one of his worst seasons as a pro

The Giants have lost five consecutive games and are shaping up to be a team in contention for the first overall pick in next year’s draft. Given Jones’ rough season, it is becoming increasingly likely that New York will get out of Jones’ four-year, $160 million contract following the season and draft a quarterback to build around.

Jones has started all 10 games for the Giants this season and has thrown 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 63.3% completion rate. He has thrown just two touchdowns and five interceptions in his last five games, with an average of 186.4 passing yards over that span (lowest among starting quarterbacks).

Behind Jones on the Giants’ depth chart are backup Drew Lock and third-stringer Tommy DeVito. Lock has appeared in just one game for the Giants this season, taking over for a benched Jones in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles throwing six passing yards and going 3-for-8 on his passing attempts. DeVito, meanwhile, has not played a snap for New York this season.

Regardless of what happens with Jones’ starting spot, it is clear that the Giants are currently at rock bottom of the Jones era. Whether a change happens after the bye week remains to be seen, but his time in New York will likely end sooner rather than later.