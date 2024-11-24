Giants scouting electrifying Miami quarterback

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned as they scout the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, with a particular focus on Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. General manager Joe Schoen was seen watching Sanders dismantle Utah last week, while several Giants scouts attended Colorado practice sessions to get a closer look at Sanders the week prior.

Giants’ Presence at Cam Ward’s Statement Game

The Giants were also in attendance for Miami quarterback Cam Ward’s commanding 42–14 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. Despite a few head-scratching moments, Ward delivered a strong performance, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ward showed an uncanny ability to rebound from mistakes with flair, making several impressive throws across the middle and demonstrating the arm talent to hit targets outside the numbers and deep downfield. His game showcased the dynamic playmaking the Giants desperately need at the quarterback position.

A Statistical Deep Dive Into Ward’s Season

So far this season, the 22-year-old has thrown for an impressive 3,774 yards, 34 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His 67.2% completion rate and a 76.5% adjusted completion percentage highlight his accuracy and ability to make plays.

One standout stat is Ward’s efficiency on deep throws. He has completed 28 passes of 20+ yards downfield, good for a 44.4% completion rate, 967 yards, and 12 touchdowns. This explosiveness is precisely what the Giants need to rejuvenate an offense that has struggled to generate big plays.

The Challenge of Ward’s “Hero Ball” Tendencies

While Ward’s athleticism and arm strength are undeniable, his biggest flaw is his tendency to play “hero ball.” Too often, he goes off-script, taking unnecessary risks rather than opting for easy yards or check-down options. This aggressive mindset can lead to volatile decision-making, and the next step in Ward’s development will be learning when to rein in that instinct.

The ability to harness his “hero ball” tendencies could turn Ward into a lethal NFL quarterback. Leveraging his playmaking ability strategically, rather than relying on it as a crutch, will be key to his long-term success.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Strong Pocket Presence and NFL-Ready Tools

Despite his occasional over-aggressiveness, Ward boasts excellent pocket presence. He stands tall under pressure and delivers passes without rushing. At times, he can rely too heavily on his arm strength, trying to force throws that would benefit from more touch. However, that same arm talent will be an asset at the next level, where tighter windows and quicker decision-making are required.

Ward’s ability to keep his poise in the pocket and his knack for making big plays downfield make him an intriguing option for the Giants. These traits could help him transition smoothly to the NFL with the right coaching.

The Giants’ Focus on the Future

The Giants appear fully committed to exploring their options for a franchise quarterback, and both Ward and Sanders represent potential long-term solutions. With their current trajectory, New York is likely to secure a high draft pick, putting them in a strong position to select one of these top prospects.

Cam Ward’s blend of athleticism, arm talent, and playmaking ability makes him a tantalizing option. If the Giants can pair him with a development-minded coaching staff, Ward has the potential to become the dynamic and explosive playmaker they’ve been searching for.