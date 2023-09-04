·
Published September 4, 2023

Yankees: What Josh Donaldson’s shocking release says about the state of the team

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, josh donaldson
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees recently made the shocking move of releasing former MVP Josh Donaldson. This decision sparked a range of reactions from the fanbase, as many were not pleased with Donaldson’s performance. Sometimes, when a notable player is released, it can reveal a lot about the team. The Yankees releasing Donaldson conveyed two key points about the organization.

The Yankees are looking ahead to the future

It is clear that the 2023 MLB Season is going nowhere for the Bronx Bombers. They currently find themselves in last place in the AL East with a record of 67-69, putting them under. To prepare for the future, the Yankees have made moves for the future, calling up top prospects, including outfielder Jasson Dominguez and catcher Austin Wells.

These actions indicate that the Yankees are shifting their focus toward the future, likely looking ahead to the next season. The decision to waive Donaldson reflects this strategic move, as it became evident that he was not part of the team’s long-term plans. Given the current situation, this seems like a wise choice for the organization.

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, josh donaldson
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: What Josh Donaldson’s shocking release says about the state of the team

Posted: September 4, 2023
The New York Yankees recently made the shocking move of releasing former MVP Josh Donaldson. This decision sparked a range
mlb: washington nationals at new york yankees, brian cashman
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman may have just side-stepped a brutal future

Posted: September 4, 2023
Despite featuring a roster brimming with prospects, the New York Yankees pulled off an unexpected sweep against the Houston Astros.
mlb: new york yankees at houston astros, jasson dominguez
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees may have a superstar preparing to take over in centerfield

Posted: September 4, 2023
Jasson Dominguez, the New York Yankees‘ star prospect, is quickly becoming a name to remember in Major League Baseball. Though
mlb: new york yankees at houston astros, jasson dominguez
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-1 win over Astros

Posted: September 3, 2023
The New York Yankees pulled off an unexpected series sweep against the Houston Astros on Sunday night, finishing strong with
yankees, ian hamilton
May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Key Yankees bullpen arm goes does; call up frisbee throwing relief pitcher

Posted: September 3, 2023
The New York Yankees are prepping for what promises to be a riveting series finale against the Houston Astros this
anthony volpe, yankees
Apr 15, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe throws a runner out at first base in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ rookie shortstop does his best Derek Jeter impression

Posted: September 3, 2023
New York Yankees‘ shortstop Anthony Volpe is no stranger to the monumental influence that Derek Jeter has had on his
MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have an overlooked bright spot with Gleyber Torres in 2023

Posted: September 3, 2023
One of the Yankees‘ biggest questions entering the 2023 season was whether Gleyber Torres could follow up a 2022 season
mlb: new york yankees at houston astros, oswald peraza
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees promising young infielder shows offensive quality

Posted: September 3, 2023
The New York Yankees‘ 2024 roster might look dramatically different compared to the lineup on Opening Day 2023. The organization’s
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have buried their former top prospect

Posted: September 3, 2023
The New York Yankees have been giving a prolonged look to some of their top prospects this month, notably promoting
mlb: new york yankees at houston astros, aaron judge
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-4 win over Astros

Posted: September 2, 2023
The New York Yankees squared off against the Houston Astros on a Saturday night (5-4), sealing their second back-to-back win

The Yankees are ready to admit they made a mistake

One thing many fans appreciate is when the organizations they root for are willing to admit that they made a mistake. The Yankees releasing Donaldson is a clear example of a team making such an admittance. New York acquired him via trade a few seasons ago, Donaldson has been a tremendous disappointment. Not only due to the number of injuries Donaldson had but also because he has suffered a ton of regression this season.

His production has fallen off a cliff, as he has hit fewer fastballs this season compared to others. Donaldson’s swing has looked different this season, indicating a clear sign of regression.

Donaldson, previously known for how viciously he swings the bat, had been swinging with noticeably less speed this season. No matter what, a change had to be made, and it resulted in the pinstripes parting ways with Donaldson, realizing that keeping him was a mistake.

Looking at Donaldson, it’s unfortunate that his time with the Yankees didn’t pan out as expected. He struggled to find his footing with the team. However, it’s worth noting that he’s not out of the league entirely. He recently signed a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hopefully, he can make a positive impact with them and contribute to the Brewers’ success in winning the NL Central. As for the rest of this season, it is going to be a long one for Yankees fans.

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman may have just side-stepped a brutal future
Also Read:
Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman may have just side-stepped a brutal future
Share: 