Yankees star closer going through alarming rough patch to start the season

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It has not been a smooth sailing ship for New York Yankees All-Star closer Devin Williams. The right-hander’s struggles to start the season continued Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers when he allowed three runs in the ninth inning after entering with a 4-0 lead.

Yankees’ Devin Williams is going through the motions

Mark Leiter Jr. came in to get the final out in relief of Williams and prevent a horrific collapse, but his performance on Wednesday was far from encouraging. The Yankees are depending on him to provide stability in the closer’s role after Clay Holmes’ struggles last season, but so far things have been rocky.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Williams explained what is behind his rough start and when he thinks he’ll be back to his All-Star form.

“I’m still figuring stuff out,” Williams said, via the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips. “I haven’t felt like 100% myself up to this point, but I would say I’m getting closer, for sure.”

Williams has not looked like himself to start the season

Williams’ main issues have been with his pitch location. He has walked four batters in the three innings he has pitched this season, which is nearly half of his total from last season which was 11.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He has already allowed more earned runs this season than he did in 22 appearances last season. The trends that he is currently on are certainly alarming, and some fans have even called for Luke Weaver to retain his role as the closer until Williams overcomes his struggles.

The Yankees likely won’t make a closing change this soon into the season, but they will still need Williams to get going and find his groove as the season goes on. He will have a chance to correct his errors when his next opportunity comes, which could be Friday against the red-hot San Francisco Giants.