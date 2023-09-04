Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman may have just side-stepped a brutal future

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite featuring a roster brimming with prospects, the New York Yankees pulled off an unexpected sweep against the Houston Astros. Evidently, this success can’t be credited to General Manager Brian Cashman’s recent acquisitions, raising questions about the future of the front office.

Shaky Acquisitions: The Cashman Conundrum

Recent trades for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Joey Gallo, and Frankie Montas have thrust the Yankees into turbulent waters. Navigating out of this situation is proving to be a complex challenge for the front office, and ownership is stepping in to prevent further upheaval.

Steinbrenner Steps In: Taking Back Control

Team owner Hal Steinbrenner has decided to take matters into his own hands, actively preventing Cashman from making further potentially damaging trades. Steinbrenner’s loss of faith in his general manager is evident.

“We’ll learn a lot in September and we’ll learn a lot in the spring,” Steinbrenner said while visiting the team’s minor league affiliate in Tampa, Florida (via the AP). “That’s why I didn’t want to trade these guys away at the trade deadline. We’ve traded away too many guys the last few years. So, I think it will be exciting.”

Prospect Powerhouse: Jasson Dominguez’s Meteoric Rise

In preparation for the 2024 season, the Yankees have recently promoted several high-profile prospects and top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez has been nothing short of sensational. Over his first three MLB games, he’s hit two homers against the Astros. Dominguez’s plate discipline is noteworthy, especially when you consider that he hit his first MLB home run off future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander.

Changing Strategies: The Emergence of Young Talent

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Cashman’s strategy of trading young talent for proven MLB players is not yielding the expected results. The silver lining here is that the success of prospects like Dominguez might be saving Cashman’s job for the time being. Steinbrenner is notably excited to see these young talents make their mark at the highest level.

Rethinking Analytics: A Deep Dive into Team Operations

In light of recent performance, the Yankees are considering a comprehensive revamp of their analytics department.

“We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversions with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.”

The team is even considering bringing in a third-party firm to dissect their analytical approach. A shake-up in personnel might well be on the cards over the next few months.

The Yankees’ Financial Equation: High Payroll, Low Results

One of the glaring issues confronting the Yankees is the underperformance despite a high payroll. Teams with much smaller budgets are outclassing the Yankees, which is unacceptable for a franchise with a $290 million payroll.

Accountability on the Horizon: Shifting Gears

While Brian Cashman’s position appears safe for now, thanks to his experience and the emergent performance of some prospects, the analytics department might end up being the sacrificial lamb. New faces could be ushered in to rectify the course of an organization coming off its worst season in over a decade.