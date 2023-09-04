The Yankees may have a superstar preparing to take over in centerfield

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez, the New York Yankees‘ star prospect, is quickly becoming a name to remember in Major League Baseball. Though he’s only played three games so far, all against the challenging Houston Astros, Dominguez’s early impact on the field is turning heads, both in the dugout and the stands.

Facing Off Against the Astros: The New Secret Weapon?

The Yankees have had their struggles against the Houston Astros in the past, but they may have finally found their trump card: a 20-year-old outfielder showing remarkable composure. Dominguez was recently promoted from Triple-A Scranton after just nine games at the highest minor-league level. Could this young talent be the Yankees’ secret weapon against the Astros?

A Glimpse Into Dominguez’s Stats: Promising Early Numbers

In his short stint of 37 plate appearances in the minor leagues, Dominguez posted an impressive .419 batting average and a .514 OBP. He also added 10 RBIs to his name, an 8.1% strikeout rate, and a 16.2% walk rate. These numbers aren’t just good—they’re setting the stage for what could be a dazzling career in the big leagues.

Yankees’ Testimonials: Michael King Weighs In

“He’s lived up to every ounce of hype that I’ve heard,” teammate Michael King said. “I heard he was otherworldly and he comes out here and just dominates.”

His teammates are already acknowledging his early dominance, and if this trajectory holds, Dominguez is poised to be the Yankees’ starting centerfielder in 2024. This would not only be a dream come true for the young player but also a financial win for the team, as General Manager Brian Cashman could save significantly on centerfield investments, given Dominguez’s six years of upcoming service time.

Making a Statement: Dominguez’s Recent Home Run Spree

During the recent series against Houston, Dominguez slugged his second home run in just three games, adding two RBIs to his rapidly growing stat sheet. Currently, he’s hitting at a .231 average with a .231 OBP and a .692 slugging rate, including a 143 wRC+. With a less challenging series against the Detroit Tigers lined up next, Dominguez has an excellent opportunity to expand these numbers further.

Managerial Endorsements: Aaron Boone’s Observations

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is also taking note of Dominguez’s exceptional ease and poise in the batter’s box.

“When he goes up to the plate, there’s not a lot of anxiety. He plays the game with ease,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

With the young star showing no signs of slowing down, the baseball community waits with bated breath for his next game, as Dominguez is primed to continue his impressive MLB journey.