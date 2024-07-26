Yankees activate exciting outfield prospect off of IL, remains in Triple-A

Credit: Sal DiMaggio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jasson Dominguez has been activated off of the Triple-A IL, and while he won’t join the New York Yankees just yet, he will get to build up in Scranton. The switch-hitting outfield phenom was destroying Scranton in his return this past Spring, posting a 173 wRC+ and .639 SLG% through nine games before straining his oblique. While it’s unclear whether the Yankees will call him up or not when he’s fully built up, the tools and talent are clearly tantalizing as evidenced by his electric debut week last summer.

The 21-year-old hit four home runs in eight games, posting a 162 wRC+ and lighting up the New York landscape as he looked to become their future centerfielder before he tore his UCL and underwent Tommy John Surgery. With Alex Verdugo’s struggles, he could find himself earning a job once again for a slumping Bronx Bomber lineup.

Jasson Dominguez Could Give the Yankees a Boost Soon

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Bronx could get a Martian sighting soon, as Jasson Dominguez has been activated off of the IL and will begin playing in Triple-A. While it’s unclear how much time he’ll need to get ready, the fact that he’s back this soon when many expected him to be out until mid-August is beyond exciting. The skillset is incredible, having the contact and plate discipline skills that you dream of for a hitter while also doing plenty of damage on contact.

With the struggles that Alex Verdugo has had at the plate, it’s not difficult to see how Jasson Dominguez could improve the lineup, and if the Yankees choose to bring him up soon, they could get two internal additions on top of whatever they do this deadline. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to make his anticipated return in the next coming days, and his bat would certainly help a middle of the lineup that has slumped hard.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Yankees are actively shopping for third base help alongside looking for rotational and bullpen support as well. Some names that I think could be of interest to the Yankees include Isaac Paredes and Matt Chapman, who provide some power while being strong defenders at the hot corner as well. They’re going to come at different price points with Paredes being better, cheaper, and having more years of control.

Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez could provide the Yankees more security at the closer position, and I think Jack Flaherty would be perfect for their rotation. Time will tell what Brian Cashman decides to do and what the market provides, but it’s up to their internal options to step up alongside an aggressive and successful trade deadline.