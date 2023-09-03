Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-1 win over Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees pulled off an unexpected series sweep against the Houston Astros on Sunday night, finishing strong with a 6–1 win. Given that the Astros are right in the thick of playoff contention and have a more experienced roster, the Yankees’ domination—especially with a lineup teeming with prospects—was a welcome surprise for fans.

Michael King Makes His Starting Pitch: Transition from Bullpen to Rotation

The Yankees kicked off Sunday’s victory by featuring Michael King on the mound, a player who’s transitioning from a relief pitcher to a starter. King ended the game with a remarkable 2.88 ERA over five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and striking out four batters. While King has been mainly utilized as a relief pitcher throughout the 2023 season, his performance showed he has the stamina to be a reliable starting pitcher.

Sealing the Game: The Closing Trio of Kahnle, Loáisiga, and Holmes

Tommy Kahnle, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Clay Holmes were called upon to close the game. These three pitchers combined forces to throw four scoreless innings, allowing just a pair of hits and further proving the depth and quality of the Yankees bullpen.

Offensive Highlights: Jasson Dominguez Takes the Spotlight

On the offensive side, the Yankees recorded eight hits, struck out 12 times, and plated six runs. Stealing the show was top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez. He hammered a two-run home run off a hanging curveball in the sixth inning, driving in DJ LeMahieu. This marks his second homer in just three games and shoots his slugging percentage to .692 and OPS to .923. At just 20 years old, Dominguez is already making a compelling argument to be a starter in 2024, a prospect that would also be financially advantageous for the Yankees.

Other Notable Offensive Contributions

Not to be outshined completely, Gleyber Torres also had an impactful game, contributing two hits, including a mammoth 435-foot solo home run in the ninth inning. Austin Wells pitched in with an RBI double, and Oswald Peraza’s double to left field drove in Wells, widening the Yankees’ lead to a comfortable five runs.

The Downside: Everson Pereira’s Struggles

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Yankees’ prospects. Everson Pereira had a challenging day at the plate, going hitless in four at-bats with four strikeouts. His performance dipped his batting average to a concerning .130, accompanied by a .216 OBP and a meager .174 slugging percentage. At 22, Pereira has found the transition to MLB level challenging, mainly due to his struggles with plate discipline and high strikeout rates.

Prospect Watch: Oswald Peraza Makes a Statement

In contrast to Pereira, Oswald Peraza followed up his successful outing on Saturday—where he gathered three hits—with another solid performance. This should bolster the Yankees’ confidence as they approach an off-season likely to see significant changes.

What’s Next: Yankees Face the Tigers with Gerrit Cole Leading

The Yankees have a day off on Monday but will get back into action on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. Gerrit Cole, who is in the middle of a Cy Young race, will take the mound with Austin Wells as his catcher. It’s another opportunity for the Yankees to showcase their rising talent and for Cole to continue his own successful campaign.