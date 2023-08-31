Yankees castaway infielder finds new home

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been undergoing a transformation, and as part of that shake-up, they’ve cut ties with veteran infielder Josh Donaldson. The move comes as the Yankees pivot to giving their young prospects more opportunities on the field.

The Donaldson Deal: A Look Back

Donaldson landed in the Bronx as part of a trade during the 2022 offseason. The deal sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins, while the Yankees agreed to shoulder $50 million of Donaldson’s contract. An additional $6 million mutual buyout option was also agreed upon for the 2024 season.

Financials and Future Plans

From a financial perspective, the Yankees will still be paying Donaldson next year, even as he dons another team’s jersey. While that might raise some eyebrows, many believe it’s money well spent. The decision to release Donaldson before the end of the current season was tactical, aimed at freeing up space for up-and-coming talent to gain invaluable MLB experience.

Donaldson’s New Chapter with the Brewers

By Thursday evening, news broke that Josh Donaldson had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, as reported by Todd Rosiak.

A Rocky Performance Record

Donaldson’s recent seasons have not been stellar, to say the least. The 2023 campaign has been particularly challenging for him. Appearing in just 34 games this year, he’s managed only a .142 batting average and a .225 OBP. His stat line also includes 10 homers, 15 RBIs, a 26.7% strikeout rate, a 10% walk rate, and a wRC+ of 75. While the Yankees initially thought a calf injury might sideline Donaldson for the remainder of the season, his rehabilitation went surprisingly well, and he’s expected to return to the field next weekend.

The Ironic Twist: A Yankees vs. Brewers Showdown

In a twist of fate, the Yankees are scheduled to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series starting on September 8, next Friday. There’s a good chance Donaldson will be manning third base for the Brewers by then.

For Yankees fans, this matchup promises to be an interesting, if not somewhat awkward, spectacle. Here’s hoping Donaldson doesn’t choose this particular series to deliver a career-best performance and add insult to injury for the Yankee faithful.