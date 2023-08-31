Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-3 loss to Tigers

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees recently concluded a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, ending on a sour note on Thursday afternoon (4-3). With young sensations Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells expected to take the field against Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander this Friday, the Yankees aim to make a strong comeback even though their playoff hopes are essentially out of reach.

A Stumble in the Series Finale Against Detroit

This loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Yankees against the Tigers. The game was particularly disappointing because it was sealed by a throwing error from Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the 10th inning. Prior to this hiccup, the Yankees had been putting up a good fight against Detroit.

Offensive Struggles, but Silver Linings

On the offensive end, the Yankees had a lackluster day with just five hits and numerous strikeouts. Were it not for a game-tying three-run homer by Anthony Volpe in the ninth inning, the Yankees would have suffered an even more disheartening loss. It’s worth noting that Volpe has been on fire in August, notching seven homers this month alone and accumulating 20 homers and 20 RBIs in his rookie season.

Other Notable Performances

Everson Pereira, the outfield prospect, had a challenging day at the plate, striking out twice and seeing his batting average plunge to .114. Beyond Volpe, only DJ LeMahieu, Jake Bauers, and Oswaldo Cabrera managed to record hits. LeMahieu himself has been enjoying a robust August, posting a .289 batting average and a .386 OBP as of Thursday’s game.

Pitching Performances: A Mixed Bag

In terms of pitching, Clark Schmidt’s performance was a mixed bag. He gave up three earned runs over 4.2 innings, including six hits, three walks, seven strikeouts, and a home run. His current season ERA stands at 4.56, and this season marks his debut as a starting pitcher.

Bullpen Highlights

The bullpen did its part to keep the Yankees in the game, delivering five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits until the unearned run in extra innings marred their performance.

The Yankees Face a Challenge on Friday Night

The real litmus test comes on Friday night when the Yankees’ up-and-coming talents will face off against Justin Verlander. Although it’ll be a tough challenge, these game-time experiences are invaluable for the young roster.

In spite of the recent setback, the Yankees are in an intriguing position. They’re integrating promising young talents like Dominguez and Wells and assessing their performances for future seasons. With Verlander on the mound for the Astros this Friday, it might be a steep climb, but it’s all a part of the vital learning curve for the Yankees’ next generation.