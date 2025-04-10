Yankees on the verge of pitching reinforcements as starter eyes last rehab step

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been treading water with their starting rotation, and the reinforcements can’t come soon enough. That help is on the horizon, as right-hander Clarke Schmidt is set to make what’s expected to be his final rehab start on Thursday against Reading in Double-A.

If all goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees’ rotation within the next few days, offering a much-needed spark to a group that’s lacked consistency in the early going.

A Stable Arm Ready to Rejoin the Mix

Last season, Schmidt quietly carved out a key role for himself before a lat strain derailed his momentum. Over 85.1 innings, he posted a 2.85 ERA with 9.81 strikeouts per nine, an 80% left-on-base rate, and a 40.5% ground ball rate. He wasn’t just keeping the Yankees in games—he was helping win them.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

His command improved significantly, and his pitch sequencing worked like a veteran, mixing a slider-heavy approach with a rising four-seamer and a sharp curveball that created plenty of whiffs. The Yankees were leaning on him more and more, and now they’ll need to again.

A Rotation in Flux

Schmidt’s return would arrive at the perfect time. Marcus Stroman has struggled to find his rhythm, Carlos Carrasco has looked shaky despite a strong spring, and rookie Will Warren is clearly talented but still getting his feet wet at the Major League level.

The Yankees don’t necessarily need Schmidt to be their ace—but they do need him to be reliable. They’re walking a tightrope early in the season, relying on patchwork performances and hoping the offense carries the load.

Once Schmidt is back in the mix, it’s likely Carrasco will slide into a bullpen role or long-relief spot, where his veteran presence can still provide value. As for Warren, he might find himself back in Triple-A to get more reps, especially if the team prioritizes experience over experimentation.

The timing couldn’t be better—New York’s rotation is calling for help, and Schmidt may be just the answer.