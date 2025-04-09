Yankees get fantastic news on 2 injured pitchers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees‘ starting rotation this season has resembled a leaky boat more than a finely tuned engine.

Outside of Max Fried—whose $218 million price tag seems well-earned thanks to a sparkling 2.61 ERA—the rest of the crew has been struggling to keep the ship afloat.

A Rotation Running on Fumes

Carlos Carrasco, once a bright spot in spring training, has been shelled to the tune of a 7.71 ERA, the worst of the bunch. Carlos Rodón, still shaking off rust and expectations, sits at 5.19.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman has stumbled with a 7.27 ERA, and young Will Warren hasn’t fared much better at 6.00.

That brings the combined ERA (minus Fried) to an unsightly 6.04—more resembling batting practice than big-league pitching.

Help Is (Potentially) on the Way

The Yankees have had to navigate these waters without three of their starters, including ace Gerrit Cole, who’s been shelved until at least partway through 2026.

But it’s not all doom and gloom—there’s finally a light flickering at the end of the tunnel.

Clarke Schmidt, who was solid last season with a 2.85 ERA, is nearing a return. After dazzling in his first rehab outing in Double-A last weekend, he’s slated for what could be his final minor league appearance on Thursday—weather permitting.

Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to make his final (if all goes well) rehab start tomorrow either at SWB or Somerset, wherever it’s not going to rain.



Luis Gil is expected to start a throwing program in the next several days, per Boone. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) April 9, 2025

If that goes smoothly, he could slot back into the Yankees’ rotation as soon as next week, a much-needed jolt for a staff running on fumes.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luis Gil Close to Throwing Again

Luis Gil is also progressing. Manager Aaron Boone says Gil is expected to begin a throwing program in the next few days—a positive sign that the right-hander is nearly pain-free and on track for a potential return in June.

It’s the kind of incremental win that feels like a lifeline for a team clinging to rotation hope.

The Yankees haven’t had many good rotation headlines this year, but Schmidt and Gil creeping closer to action is something—like spotting dry land after days at sea.