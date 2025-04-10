Yankees’ super utility man is fighting for his life on the hot corner

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Yankees rolled into spring training this year, the hot corner was anything but solidified. Third base looked more like musical chairs than a stable spot, with Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and DJ LeMahieu all eyeing the gig.

That competition hit a snag early. LeMahieu, returning from injury, barely had time to shake off the rust before another setback put him right back on the shelf. He’s ramping up now and should be back relatively soon, but the Yankees have been forced to improvise in the meantime — not that DJ has a real shot at locking down the position.

Oswaldo Cabrera Is Earning His Keep

So far, it’s been the 26-year-old Cabrera holding things down—and he’s doing a better job than many expected.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over nine games, Cabrera has emerged as the starter against right-handed pitching. His left-handed swing gives the Yankees a platoon advantage in those matchups, and he’s taken advantage. Through this early stretch, he’s hitting .308 with a .379 on-base percentage, including four RBIs. While his slugging is sitting at an empty .308, and his isolated power is nonexistent at .000, that’s not his job.

Cabrera isn’t trying to slug his way into the headlines. His game is about contact and finding grass. He hasn’t barreled up a ball yet this season, but his hits have found the gaps, and that’s all the Yankees are asking from the ninth spot in the lineup.

On Wednesday against the Tigers, Cabrera picked up two more hits—one punched into center field, the other into left. He was also hit by a pitch and came around to score on an Aaron Judge single. Quiet contributions like that add up quickly over a long season.

Defense First, But Offense Isn’t Hurting

What’s making Cabrera even more valuable is his defense. He’s been clean and composed at third base, giving the Yankees some consistency in the field while they wait for LeMahieu’s return—or a potential upgrade.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees still may go hunting for a more traditional third baseman as the season unfolds. Nolan Arenado, for example, could become a target if the Cardinals continue to shop his contract. He’s off to a hot start this year, which might complicate the price, but his presence would bring a proven right-handed bat and top-tier glove.

What Comes Next?

For now, the Yankees are content riding the Cabrera train. He’s not launching moonshots or hitting balls into the upper deck, but he’s doing exactly what they need: putting the ball in play, getting on base, and holding things down defensively.

That’s a win in itself. Not every piece of the puzzle has to be flashy—as long as it fits.