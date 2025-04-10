Yankees’ spring star is ice cold and they need his bat

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Yankees entered the season with sky-high expectations for 24-year-old catcher Austin Wells, especially after his eye-popping spring training performance. He was even being considered for the leadoff spot—an unusual honor for a young catcher, but one that felt earned after a scorching spring.

A Spring to Remember

In 16 Grapefruit League games, Wells looked like a wrecking ball wrapped in pinstripes. He slashed .348/.400/.783, launching six home runs and racking up 12 RBIs. The combination of power, plate discipline, and improved swing mechanics had the Yankees envisioning a breakout campaign. His lefty bat brought balance, and his approach at the plate looked ready for primetime.

Cold Front in the Bronx

But like many spring break flings, the romance cooled once the regular season rolled around.

Through his first 11 games of the 2025 campaign, Wells has hit just .189/.279/.432. The power hasn’t disappeared—he’s launched two home runs and driven in five—but the consistency is missing. His 103 wRC+ tells the story of a player who’s been just slightly above average, buoyed by some timely slugging.

The real concern is his recent form. Wells hasn’t picked up a hit in his last two appearances and has just three in his last six. For a guy once considered to set the table at the top of the order, he’s now firmly planted in the bottom half, hoping to get hot and force his way back into the spotlight.

Searching for a Spark

There may be a few factors contributing to the sluggish start. Catching every day takes a toll—especially early in the season when New York’s chill can stiffen even the most limber players. Wells looked loose and explosive in Tampa’s warm air during spring training, and the Yankees are likely hoping that warmer weather in the weeks ahead will reignite that same spark.

It’s also worth remembering that development isn’t linear. Wells still has just a small sample of major league games under his belt, and with his elite left-handed swing and improving discipline, the Yankees believe it’s only a matter of time before the hits start falling again.

When that happens, don’t be surprised if Wells makes another push toward the top of the order. Until then, the Bombers will take whatever pop he can provide at the bottom of the lineup.