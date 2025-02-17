Yankees Spring Training Nuggets: Jasson takes over, Rodon struggles, Bellinger bombs

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees had an eventful day on Monday in spring training, with several standout performances and a few developments that could shape the roster moving forward.

Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger put on a show at the plate, while Carlos Rodon had a rough day on the mound, surrendering a few home runs. In other news, the team lost pitcher Owen White to the Chicago White Sox, Aaron Boone discussed potential backup plans for designated hitter, and Aaron Judge made some pointed comments about Juan Soto’s decision to join the Mets.

Dominguez and Bellinger Flash Power

Jasson Dominguez had a particularly strong day, making an impact from both sides of the plate. He took Carlos Rodon deep to left field while batting right-handed, then later smoked a line drive off the right-field wall batting left-handed. For a player who admitted he felt “lost” hitting righty last season, seeing him drive the ball from both sides is an encouraging sign.

Cody Bellinger also got in on the action, launching a home run to right field, continuing what has been a strong start to camp for him. If the Yankees plan to use him as their No. 2 hitter in the lineup, these early results are a positive sign for the lefty slugger.

Rodon Struggles on the Mound

On the flip side, Carlos Rodon didn’t have the sharpest outing. He gave up multiple home runs, including to Dominguez and Bellinger, showing that he still has some things to iron out before the regular season. Coming off an inconsistent 2024 campaign, Rodon is under pressure to get back to his All-Star form, and performances like this—spring training or not—will raise some eyebrows.

Yankees Lose Owen White to White Sox

Recently released pitcher Owen White didn’t stay on the market for long, as the Chicago White Sox quickly scooped him up. White was designated for assignment to make room for Brent Headrick, and while the Yankees likely hoped to stash him in the minors, they’ll now move forward without him in the system.

Boone Names Dom Smith as Possible DH Backup

With Giancarlo Stanton already dealing with elbow tendinitis in both arms, Aaron Boone discussed the potential need for another designated hitter option. He mentioned veteran first baseman Dominic Smith as a possible fill-in, though Smith has been below average for several seasons. He played 93 games last year, hitting .233 with just six home runs and 34 RBIs. While Boone seems to believe he still has value, Smith doesn’t offer much power and would be far from an ideal everyday DH option.

Judge on Batting Order and Juan Soto’s Departure

Aaron Judge reiterated that he prefers to bat third this season, which could mean Cody Bellinger slides into the No. 2 spot. The Yankees seem to be leaning that way, especially if Jasson Dominguez impresses enough to lead off.

Judge also addressed Juan Soto’s departure to the Mets, making it clear he wasn’t shocked by the move. “That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants, I definitely disagree with it. I wasn’t too surprised by it, I think that’s where he wanted to be.” Clearly, there’s still some sting in the clubhouse over losing Soto, especially to the crosstown rival.

Yankees Add Lefty Bullpen Depth

The Yankees also invited left-handed reliever Rob Zastryzny to spring training, likely as a depth piece in case Tim Hill suffers an injury or struggles. The 32-year-old bounced around the league last year, pitching just 7.2 innings with a 1.17 ERA. He’s more of a finesse pitcher, relying on weak contact rather than overpowering stuff, and could serve as an emergency option in the minors if needed.