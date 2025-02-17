Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Juan Soto leaving for Mets: ‘That’s where he wanted to be’

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge didn’t hold back when addressing Juan Soto’s decision to sign with the Mets this offseason. The Yankees’ captain, known for his steady demeanor, clearly took some issue with Soto’s reasoning for heading to Queens, particularly his comment about the Mets having a better chance at winning a championship.

A Not-So-Subtle Response

Judge was asked about Soto’s remarks during Monday’s press conference, and while he didn’t go full scorched-earth, he made it clear he didn’t exactly agree.

“That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants, I definitely disagree with it,” Judge said. “I wasn’t too surprised by it, I think that’s where he wanted to be.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The message was loud and clear—Judge doesn’t buy into the idea that the Yankees are a lesser contender than the Mets. After all, the Yankees were in the World Series just a few months ago, while the Mets are still trying to find their way back to October baseball.

A Communication Breakdown

One of the more interesting tidbits Judge shared was that he tried to reach out to Soto during the free agency process but couldn’t get through because Soto had changed his number. They eventually connected once Judge got the right contact information, but by then, the decision was made.

It’s hard to imagine Judge not feeling a bit slighted by how things played out. The Yankees made an effort to retain Soto, but ultimately, he took the biggest offer on the table, which just so happened to come from their crosstown rival. For a player as fiercely competitive as Judge, it’s a move that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.