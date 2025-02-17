Yankees’ Aaron Judge drops his preferred spot in the batting order

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Yankees‘ Aaron Judge isn’t the type to demand a specific spot in the lineup, but he made his preference clear on Monday—he wants to stay in the three-hole. With Juan Soto ahead of him last season, that was a natural fit, but with Soto now in Queens, the Yankees have some decisions to make at the top of their order.

A Familiar Role, A New Look

Judge thrived in the No. 3 spot last season, slashing .322/.458/.701 while anchoring the heart of the lineup. His presence in that position made life easier for the hitters around him, especially with Soto setting the table. But with Soto gone, the Yankees are reshuffling the deck, and that could mean a different look at the top of the order.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“I’d love to hit third again, I told him that since the first day,” Judge said, referring to conversations with manager Aaron Boone. “But, I’ve always been about wherever you need me… I’ll be anywhere that helps shape this lineup the way we need to.”

Where Does Cody Bellinger Fit?

One potential adjustment could be Cody Bellinger sliding into the No. 2 spot, giving the Yankees another left-handed bat to help balance things out. Bellinger may not be the same level of on-base machine as Soto, but he brings versatility, contact skills, and pop, making him a logical candidate to slot ahead of Judge.

A Wild Card at Leadoff

The Yankees could also go bold at the top. If Jasson Dominguez has a strong spring, he might force his way into the leadoff role, giving the team a switch-hitting threat with power and speed. It would be a different approach, but one that could maximize the Yankees’ run production while setting up Judge in a prime RBI position.

Boone has some decisions to make, but one thing is certain—Judge is ready to do whatever it takes to make the lineup click.

