The Yankees can survive plenty of cold bats, but Aaron Judge going quiet changes the whole room because he gives the lineup its anchor, its gravity, and a little cover for everyone else.

The stretch has gotten loud so quickly because Judge entered Friday at .250/.381/.554 with 16 homers, a 159 wRC+, a .401 wOBA, and 2.1 WAR across 225 plate appearances, which is still a tremendous season for almost anyone else. For him, the standard is different, and the last week has dragged the lineup with it.

During the Yankees’ 4-9 slide, Judge hit .191/.321/.298 with one homer and went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts over a three-game stretch before Friday. He then went 0-for-4 with a walk in the 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay, which only made the drought feel heavier.

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Judge knows it has to change

Judge didn’t dress it up after the Toronto series. “I’m not doing enough at the plate,” he said through MLB.com, and that line lands because there really isn’t a cleaner way to say it.

The odd part is that the underlying quality still looks like Judge. Baseball Savant still has him with elite impact numbers, including a .416 xwOBA, a 54.2% hard-hit rate, and a 22.9% barrel rate. The ball still comes off his bat like it owes him money when he squares it up.

The issue is the timing and the swing decisions around the damage. Boone pointed to timing, and that checks out from the eye test. Fastballs are getting on him. Breaking stuff is pulling him forward. The misses have looked louder than the contact, which almost never happens with Judge for long.

The Yankees need their center back

The Yankees got Gerrit Cole and Jose Caballero back, and that should help the roster settle a bit. Still, none of that fully matters if Judge keeps looking mortal in the middle of the order.

Ben Rice can carry stretches. Cody Bellinger can flip games. Paul Goldschmidt can give them veteran at-bats. None of them changes the opponent’s entire pitching plan the way Judge does when he is locked in.

I don’t think this is some massive red flag yet. Judge’s contact profile is still too loud, and hitters like this usually snap back with one ugly mistake pitch that ends up in the second deck. The concern is timing. If this drags another week, the Yankees won’t just have a cold superstar, they will have an offense trying to operate without its compass.