The Yankees made the obvious move official Friday, and it comes with a little extra juice attached. Gerrit Cole is back, and José Caballero is back with him.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees returned Cole from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. They also reinstated Caballero from the 10-day injured list, giving Aaron Boone two important pieces at the same time.

Cole is scheduled to make his season debut against Tampa Bay, with MLB.com reporting that the veteran right-hander touched 99.6 mph during his latest rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. That velocity number matters because the Yankees don’t need a ceremonial return. They need real innings from a real ace.

Cole changes the rotation immediately

The Yankees have done a strong job surviving rotation turbulence, especially with Max Fried on the injured list and younger arms carrying more responsibility than expected. Still, Cole walking back into the room changes the temperature.

He hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since 2024 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, so expectations should stay sane. The Yankees don’t need him throwing 110 pitches in his first start back. They need command, health, velocity that holds, and enough length to make the bullpen breathe a little easier.

Boone said earlier this week that Cole had done everything necessary “to be ready to compete now at this level,” and that’s the key part. The Bombers are not easing a random depth arm into the mix. They’re getting their rotation centerpiece back while already sitting in a strong position.

Caballero’s return makes the infield cleaner

Caballero’s activation matters almost as much from a roster clarity standpoint. Before landing on the injured list with a fractured right middle finger, he was hitting .259/.320/.400 with four homers, 13 stolen bases, and the kind of defensive spark that helped him force a real shortstop conversation.

That puts pressure right back on Anthony Volpe, but the Yankees don’t have to make the whole thing dramatic immediately. Caballero can handle shortstop, move around if needed, run, defend, and bring energy to a lineup that has had some flat nights lately.

Roster days like this can change the feel of a team quickly. Cole gives the Yankees top-end gravity again, Caballero gives them athleticism and defensive stability, and if both look healthy right away, Friday could end up feeling like more than a simple transaction dump.