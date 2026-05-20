The New York Yankees can dress this up however they want, but Aaron Boone made the shortstop picture pretty clear.

Anthony Volpe is playing because Jose Caballero is hurt. Caballero, assuming the fractured finger does not linger, still sounds like the guy Boone expects to run back out there when he is ready.

Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News got the most revealing answer from Boone, who said Caballero has “earned the right” to play shortstop more often while also acknowledging that his versatility remains a major asset.

Boone did not leave much mystery

That answer matters because Boone could have easily kept the door wide open. He could have leaned on Volpe’s pedigree, talked around the decision, or turned the whole thing into a vague competition once Caballero gets healthy.

Instead, he admitted what the Yankees’ actions already told us. Caballero played too well to lose the job because of a freak finger injury.

Before landing on the injured list, Caballero hit .259/.320/.400 with four homers, 13 RBIs, 18 runs, and 13 stolen bases across 41 games. The offense was not superstar-level, but it was more than enough when paired with the defense, energy, and baserunning pressure he brought every night.

The glove is the real separation point. Caballero logged 347 innings at shortstop before the injury and gave the Yankees a steadier defensive heartbeat at a position that had become way too noisy.

Volpe still has something to prove

Volpe has done some good things since coming back. Through six games, he is hitting .294/.500/.412 with two doubles, three RBIs, and seven walks, which is exactly the kind of response the Yankees needed after the shoulder surgery, the rehab assignment, and the Triple-A detour.

The problem is that six games cannot erase why Caballero won the job in the first place. Volpe still has to prove the bat can hold up over a real stretch, and the defense has to be closer to Gold Glove level if the Yankees are going to live with inconsistency at the plate.

The Yankees already saw a strong response from Volpe during the Subway Series, and that matters. He should not be dismissed or buried. But this is no longer his job by default, and the organization has already crossed that line.

Caballero gave the Yankees the version of shortstop they needed: clean defense, speed, edge, and just enough offense to make the bottom of the order feel alive. That combination earned him more than a temporary look.

Boone basically said the quiet part out loud. When Caballero is healthy, the job should be waiting for him, and Volpe’s best path back to changing the conversation is forcing the Yankees to make room for both.