The Yankees are getting closer to a real answer on Giancarlo Stanton, and the next step is pretty simple: can he run without the calf barking again?

Stanton is expected to be examined this coming week to determine if he can resume running after dealing with a right calf strain. Aaron Boone also suggested there is at least a chance Stanton could bypass a Minor League rehab assignment because he has continued to hit throughout the process.

That last part is the interesting piece. Stanton’s return usually feels like it has to crawl through every checkpoint twice, but if the bat is already close enough, the Yankees may not need to send him out for a handful of rehab at-bats just to check a box.

The Yankees need the bat, not the buildup

Before the injury, Stanton was hitting .256/.302/.422 with three homers and 14 RBIs over 24 games. Those numbers are fine, not explosive, but his presence changes the way the bottom half of the lineup feels.

The Yankees have been playing through a messy outfield and DH picture for a few weeks. Jasson Dominguez went down, Spencer Jones has had to learn on the fly, and Trent Grisham recently gave the team a scare before imaging showed no structural damage. Stanton doesn’t fix all of that, but he gives Boone another power threat and a more natural DH option.

The running portion remains the real gate. Stanton can hit all he wants in a controlled environment, but the Yankees still need to know he can score from second, go first to third, and avoid turning every base-running moment into a panic attack.

Skipping rehab would be a calculated risk

I don’t hate the idea of bypassing a rehab assignment if the Yankees are confident in the swing. Stanton isn’t being asked to play the outfield, steal bags, or carry a defensive workload, he just has to punish mistakes and lengthen the lineup.

The risk is obvious, though. Coming back without live-game timing can make even veteran hitters look late for a week, and Stanton’s body has not exactly earned blind trust. The Yankees already had a frustrating wait on their hands, so rushing the final step just because the bat feels good would be a bad idea.

If Stanton gets cleared to run this week, the return clock starts moving fast. If he doesn’t, the Yankees are right back in the same holding pattern, staring at a power bat they could really use while the calendar keeps sliding.