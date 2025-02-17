Yankees’ Aaron Boone names very questionable solution at designated hitter

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t even into their spring schedule yet, and the designated hitter spot is already a concern. Giancarlo Stanton, expected to anchor the role, is dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, a troubling development for a player who has struggled with injuries in recent years. With Stanton’s availability uncertain, the Yankees need to start thinking about backup plans.

Dominic Smith as an Option?

Manager Aaron Boone floated Dominic Smith as a possible DH candidate, but that idea raises more questions than answers.

Smith has been below average for the past four years, bouncing between teams and failing to produce consistently at the plate. In 2024, he played 93 games between the Red Sox and Reds, hitting .233/.313/.378 with six homers and a 93 wRC+. That’s not exactly the kind of production a contending team wants from its designated hitter. Boone, however, remains optimistic about Smith’s potential role.

“The guy’s been a really good hitter throughout his career, a pro hitter,” Boone said. “We’ll even probably try to get him out in the outfield a little bit, so we’ll just see.”

Ben Rice Might Be the Smarter Choice

If Stanton’s health remains an issue, the Yankees might be better off looking elsewhere for a DH alternative. Ben Rice is already in the mix as a backup catcher and first baseman, and his left-handed bat could be a more productive option in Yankee Stadium.

Rice had his ups and downs as a rookie, but his swing is tailored for the short right-field porch, and he’s shown flashes of power that Smith simply hasn’t in recent years.

The Yankees could also consider signing a veteran piece like Justin Turner or J.D. Martinez to support their offensive depth.

Rather than forcing a player with declining offensive numbers and no defensive upside into the mix, the Yankees should be thinking bigger. If Stanton needs regular days off, they need a real impact bat to step in—not just a warm body to fill the role.

