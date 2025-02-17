Yankees’ recently DFAd bullpen arm claimed by White Sox

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been playing musical chairs with pitchers this offseason, shuffling arms through waivers in search of the right mix. One of the more intriguing names caught in the shuffle was Owen White, a former top prospect who briefly landed in the Bronx before being claimed by the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees announced the move via X: “Earlier today, RHP Owen White was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox.” While his stay in pinstripes was short-lived, White is likely to get a much longer leash in Chicago, where the White Sox are in dire need of pitching depth. Whether their development system can unlock his potential remains to be seen, but he’ll certainly get more opportunities than he would have in New York.

Once a Top Prospect, Now Searching for Stability

At 25 years old, White still has time to find his footing. Originally drafted in the second round by the Texas Rangers in 2018, he looked every bit the part of a future star while carving through the lower levels of the minors. From 2018 to 2022, his performance made him one of Texas’ most promising pitching prospects.

However, as the competition stiffened, cracks began to show. He held his own in Double-A across 2022 and 2023 but hit a wall in Triple-A and his brief major league stints. His command wavered, his stuff lost some bite, and suddenly, his status as a can’t-miss arm started to fade. If there was ever a team that could take a struggling pitcher and turn him into a contributor, it was the Yankees. But that opportunity has now passed.

A Chance to Prove Himself on the South Side

White’s journey took a detour earlier this month when the Yankees claimed him from the Cincinnati Reds. Just days later, they designated him for assignment to clear space for left-hander Brent Headrick. Now, White finds himself heading to a White Sox team in the midst of a rebuild, where innings and patience may be more available than in New York.

The numbers haven’t been kind to White at the major league level—his career ERA sits at a ghastly 16.71 in seven innings—but young pitchers often struggle before finding their stride. He may never develop into the ace Texas once envisioned, but he’s still young enough to carve out a meaningful role in the big leagues. The White Sox, a team with little to lose, will give him that chance.