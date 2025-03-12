Yankees Spring Training Nuggets: Injuries, reinforcements, and prospects on the rise

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Spring training is supposed to be a time of preparation and fine-tuning. Instead, the Yankees have spent most of it dodging injury updates and scrambling to fill roster holes before Opening Day. What started as a promising camp has quickly spiraled into something resembling a nightmare.

From Gerrit Cole’s looming Tommy John surgery to Giancarlo Stanton’s uncertain return timeline, the Yankees are now staring down the reality of a season where depth will be tested from the very start. General manager Brian Cashman is weighing his options, but financial constraints and a quiet trade market mean internal solutions might be the only way forward.

Gerrit Cole’s Injury and the Rotation’s New Reality

The Yankees built their 2025 season around a dominant starting rotation, only to watch it unravel in a matter of weeks. Cole, the unquestioned ace, will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, wiping out his season and a good chunk of 2026. Luis Gil, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year, is already sidelined for at least three months with a lat strain. Clarke Schmidt has only just begun ramping up after dealing with back issues.

That leaves the Yankees scrambling. Max Fried, their $218 million offseason investment, is now expected to be the de facto ace. Carlos Rodón, fresh off an underwhelming 2024, moves up to the No. 2 spot. Marcus Stroman, originally seen as a potential trade piece, suddenly has a crucial role. With no wiggle room left, the Yankees have no choice but to rely on Will Warren, a once-hopeful prospect now tasked with carrying a heavy load at the back of the rotation.

Warren, to his credit, has looked sharp this spring, posting a 1.54 ERA across 11.2 innings. His mechanical adjustments appear to be paying off, and manager Aaron Boone has praised his evolving repertoire. The Yankees don’t just need Warren to contribute—they need him to exceed expectations immediately.

Cashman Pumps the Brakes on Acquisitions

In an ideal world, the Yankees would have acted swiftly to add reinforcements. But with their payroll already over $300 million and their luxury tax bill climbing, Cashman has hinted that external additions aren’t likely. He told the YES Network that they’re evaluating all options but don’t expect any major signings in the immediate future.

That puts pressure on in-house solutions. The Yankees could kick the tires on low-cost pitchers like Kyle Gibson, but at 37 years old and with a declining fastball, he’s hardly a game-changer. Erick Fedde’s name has also surfaced in rumors, though his past inconsistencies make him a risky gamble. The front office may ultimately have no choice but to ride out the early portion of the season and see if the trade market opens up later.

The Unsolved Designated Hitter Dilemma

With Stanton sidelined indefinitely, the Yankees have yet another problem to solve: who steps into the designated hitter role?

Initially, Everson Pereira seemed like a viable right-handed option, but the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A on Tuesday, signaling they want him to get consistent playing time. That leaves Ben Rice, J.C. Escarra, and Dominic Smith as internal candidates.

Rice, a promising left-handed bat, hasn’t put up great numbers this spring (.148/.233/.259), but the Yankees are encouraged by his underlying metrics. His exit velocity and hard-hit rate suggest his luck will turn soon. Escarra, meanwhile, has been one of the most surprising storylines of camp. The 29-year-old former independent league catcher is hitting .370/.414/.593 this spring and has shown the ability to handle major league pitching. If the Yankees don’t make a move, he could find himself getting at-bats early in the season.

Cashman is still searching for a right-handed bat to balance out the lineup, but the free-agent options are uninspiring. J.D. Martinez remains unsigned, but his power decline last year has made teams hesitant. If the Yankees look to the trade market, they might consider a lower-cost option like Ramón Urías or Willi Castro—players who can provide decent contact skills without breaking the bank.

Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira Headed to the Minors

The Yankees made a couple of notable roster moves on Tuesday, reassigning top outfield prospects Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira.

Jones had an impressive showing at the plate, slashing .300/.364/.700 over nine games with two homers and six RBIs. But his 45.5% strikeout rate made it clear he needs more seasoning. He’s likely headed to Double-A to start the year, with an eye on a promotion to Triple-A later in the season.

Pereira, meanwhile, has been hitting well (.353/.429/.706), but his 33.3% strikeout rate remains a concern. The Yankees want him playing every day, which wouldn’t happen if he were used strictly as a platoon DH option in the majors. He’ll start in Triple-A, and if injuries pile up—or if he reduces his whiffs—he could be back in the Bronx sooner rather than later.

Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Max Fried Must Step Up

If the Yankees are going to navigate these early-season hurdles, their biggest offseason additions must deliver.

Bellinger has been scorching hot this spring, hitting .500/.519/.846 with two homers and a 251 wRC+. If he keeps this up, he could help mitigate the loss of Juan Soto by bringing power and elite defense to the outfield. Goldschmidt, acquired to stabilize first base, has had a solid, if unspectacular, spring. The Yankees are counting on him to be a middle-of-the-order presence and give them more production than Anthony Rizzo provided last season.

Fried is the most important piece of the puzzle. Without Cole, he must pitch like an ace every fifth day. The Yankees didn’t give him a $218 million contract to be anything less than a frontline starter, and now the pressure is ramped up significantly.

The Yankees Need to Stay Afloat

A month ago, the Yankees were gearing up for a season with championship expectations. Now, they’re simply trying to survive spring training. Injuries have forced them to adjust on the fly, and their depth is being tested before the regular season even begins.

Whether they sink or swim will depend on how well they navigate these challenges. Boone and Cashman aren’t panicking yet, but the road ahead isn’t getting any easier.