The Yankees got the Aaron Judge update that makes you exhale first and then immediately start doing the math.

Thank God he is expected to return this season. That has to be the first reaction, because once the Yankees started sending Judge for extra imaging around the rib, shoulder, and thoracic area, the fear was obvious. A season-ending diagnosis would have changed everything.

Instead, Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. The Yankees said he will need a period of rest and limited activity, then be reimaged in roughly four to six weeks to determine how much healing has taken place and what comes next.

The good news still comes with a brutal wait

There is no way to spin a four-to-six-week reimage window as a small absence. This goes well beyond a few days of soreness, with Judge now shut down long enough that the Yankees have to build a real short-term plan without the center of their offense.

Judge is hitting .248/.375/.533 with 17 homers, 38 RBIs, a .907 OPS, and a 150 wRC+. Those numbers are considered a down stretch only because the standard is Aaron Judge. For almost anyone else, that production carries a lineup.

The Yankees have already watched the swing look compromised lately. Before the stress fracture diagnosis, Judge had missed three straight games while the club tried to get clarity on what had first been described as a bone bruise, and the discomfort had been tied to the right shoulder area.

The Yankees need their depth to stop being theory

Now the roster gets tested. Cody Bellinger becomes even more important because he can move through the outfield and provide real middle-order production. Trent Grisham has to keep giving them strong defense and competitive at-bats. Ben Rice has to continue hitting like one of the best bats in baseball, not a pleasant first-half surprise.

The timing also puts more weight on Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton progressing in their rehab work. Domínguez is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday, while Stanton is still stacking live batting practice and movement days. The Yankees do not need to rush either one, but Judge’s injury makes their returns feel much more important.

The worst thing the Yankees could do is pretend Judge is replaceable. He is not. The entire lineup feels different when he is standing in the box because pitchers manage every inning around him.

But this is also why the Yankees built depth. Caballero, Grisham, Bellinger, Domínguez, Stanton, Rice, and the rest of the supporting group now have to cover enough ground to keep the season from wobbling while Judge rests.

If the reimage in four to six weeks shows real healing, the Yankees can live with this. They will take the hit, survive the summer stretch, and hope Judge is back in time to change the postseason picture. If the healing lags, the conversation gets much darker fast.

For now, the Yankees avoided the nightmare. They did not avoid the problem.