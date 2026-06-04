The Yankees finally have some real movement on two injured bats, and the timing matters with the lineup still being stretched in too many directions.

Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton both participated in live batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, facing right-hander Angel Chivilli, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. That does not mean both are right around the corner, but it does mean the Yankees are getting past the quiet rehab phase and into something more tangible.

Domínguez is the cleaner update. He is scheduled to begin a Minor League rehab assignment Friday and play again Sunday, with Aaron Boone indicating that the assignment will likely continue for a few more games after that.

Domínguez is getting the runway first

Domínguez has been out since May 7, when he suffered a left AC joint sprain while making a ridiculous defensive play against the left-field wall. That injury always felt annoying because the play itself was exactly why the Yankees value him: athleticism, range, and the kind of upside that can change the outfield picture quickly.

Now the rehab clock is finally about to start. The Yankees do not need to rush him back after two games, especially with a shoulder issue that can affect both swing strength and throwing comfort. Still, getting him into actual games is a major step.

The outfield has shifted a few times since Domínguez went down. Trent Grisham has handled a larger role, Spencer Jones has gotten runway but is back in Triple-A, and Cody Bellinger’s versatility has become even more important. A healthy Domínguez would add another layer of athleticism and switch-hitting upside, but the Yankees need the real version, not a limited one trying to fake his way through discomfort.

Stanton still has more boxes to check

Stanton’s situation is moving, but it sounds less advanced. He is scheduled to face Chivilli again in live batting practice on Saturday, and Boone said Stanton was pleased with the progress after dealing with soreness early in the ramp-up.

Boone told Hoch that Stanton was “bouncing back” after the first couple days of soreness, while the Yankees want him stacking more movement before the next step. The Yankees are reading this correctly. Stanton can keep hitting indoors all he wants, but a calf injury comes down to whether he can move, recover, and repeat without setting himself back.

The Yankees have already been careful with Stanton, who has been out since April 24 with a right calf strain. There has been some thought that he could bypass a Minor League rehab assignment because he has continued to hit, but that only matters if the running and movement piece catches up.

For now, Domínguez looks closer to giving the Yankees a concrete return path. Stanton still feels like a controlled ramp-up. Both updates are positive, but they are not equal.

The Yankees need bats, depth, and more lineup flexibility. If Domínguez gets through rehab cleanly and Stanton keeps stacking live work without the calf barking again, the roster could look a lot deeper in a hurry. The key is not getting excited too early and turning progress into a setback.