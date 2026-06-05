The Yankees are changing the catcher mix again, and the move says plenty about how unsettled the position still feels.

With J.C. Escarra being optioned, the Yankees will promote Ali Sánchez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. Sánchez is a right-handed hitting catcher, which immediately gives the Yankees a different look behind Austin Wells.

This is not a massive roster swing. It is a depth move. But it also tells you the Yankees are at least trying to shake something loose from a catcher spot that has not provided enough offense.

Sánchez gives them a different kind of look

Sánchez has a .702 OPS in Triple-A, which is not exactly a thunderclap, but the split detail is more interesting. Five of his six homers have come against right-handed pitching, giving the Yankees a right-handed bat with a little unexpected damage against the side most righty hitters are supposed to handle worse.

That does not mean Sánchez is suddenly a lineup fix. He has bounced around enough that the Yankees know what the profile is: experienced catcher, contact-oriented depth, some defensive stability, and a bat that needs the right matchup to matter.

Still, compared to what the Yankees were getting from the backup catching spot, a new look makes sense. Escarra has not hit enough to force a larger role, and Wells has been fighting through a brutal offensive stretch of his own.

The bigger catcher question is still sitting there

The Yankees already had a catcher deadline question forming before this move. Sánchez does not erase that conversation. If anything, he confirms the Yankees know the internal group needed a change.

Ben Rice is the name people will bring up because he has catching experience, but the Yankees cannot treat him like a simple answer there. Rice is too important at first base and DH right now, especially with Aaron Judge sidelined. Moving one of the best bats in the lineup into more catching work would create another problem.

That leaves Wells and Sánchez for now. Wells still has the trust of the staff and the defensive value to keep getting runway, while Sánchez gives Aaron Boone a right-handed alternative who can start here and there without forcing the Yankees into anything drastic.

The Yankees do not need Sánchez to save the position. They need him to provide competent at-bats, handle pitchers, and maybe run into a few mistakes. If he does that, the move works.

If the catcher offense keeps dragging, July will still demand a bigger answer.