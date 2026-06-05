The Yankees do not have to panic at catcher today, but they need to be honest about where this is headed if Austin Wells keeps shrinking the bottom of the lineup.

This is not a report. It is the kind of realistic July conversation contenders have when one spot starts dragging too hard for too long. Wells still has defensive value, still handles pitchers, and still gives the Yankees a left-handed catcher with real game-calling trust. The bat, though, has become too light to ignore.

Wells entered the Red Sox series sitting around .169/.293/.280 with a .573 OPS and a 66 wRC+, which is rough no matter how much defensive context you want to include. The Yankees can carry a glove-first catcher for stretches, but there is a difference between light offense and a lineup spot pitchers can attack without fear.

The internal answers are not clean

J.C. Escarra has not hit enough to force a larger role. The Yankees can use him to spell Wells, manage workloads, and keep the position from getting physically beaten down, but nothing about the current setup screams that Escarra is about to grab the job and solve the issue.

Ben Rice is the obvious name everyone brings up, but the Yankees should be careful with that idea. Rice is way too valuable at first base and DH right now to treat him like a simple catching patch. His bat is one of the few things keeping the offense from feeling dangerously dependent on one or two stars, especially with Aaron Judge out.

Moving Rice behind the plate more often creates another problem somewhere else. Maybe he can catch in an emergency or steal a start here and there, but turning one of the best bats in the lineup into a regular catching solution feels like fixing a leak by pulling pipes out of another wall.

July may force the conversation

The Yankees’ depth chart still points to Wells, Escarra, and Rice as the internal catching group. The setup works in early June, but the deadline is about identifying weaknesses before they become October problems.

The Red Sox series is a good checkpoint because the Yankees are entering a stretch where every run feels heavier without Judge. You can survive one cold bat when the captain is healthy and the lineup is rolling. You feel it a lot more when the offense is asking Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Trent Grisham to create enough damage on their own.

Catcher belongs on the deadline board because of that. It should not sit above bullpen, and it should not sit above a major infield bat if the right one becomes available, but it belongs in the conversation.

Wells still has time to change the conversation. If he starts driving the ball again, this becomes a quieter depth issue. If the OPS stays buried under .600 deep into June, the Yankees should start calling around for a steadier option before the market gets squeezed. Good teams do not wait until a flaw becomes obvious to everyone.