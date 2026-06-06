The NY Yankees needed a little proof that Spencer Jones was not going to look swallowed whole by the moment, and Friday gave them exactly that.

I am not turning one game into a full arrival party, because that is how you get burned with young hitters. But Jones going 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two singles against Boston was not some empty late-game stat line. It was a badly needed sign that his second look can be different from the first one.

The Yankees lost 5-3, so the night still had a sour taste. Aaron Judge is on the injured list with a rib stress fracture, the lineup is trying to reorganize without its center of gravity, and Jones was recalled because the Yankees needed another left-handed power option in the outfield. Few young hitters get an easy runway under those circumstances, especially one still carrying swing-and-miss questions.

Jones looked more settled this time

The best part of Jones’ night was not the box score alone. It was the way the at-bats looked.

He singled in his first plate appearance after being recalled, then punched an RBI double to right field for the first extra-base hit of his MLB career. That matters because Jones does not have to sell out for pull-side damage every time he steps in the box. If he can use the opposite field and take what pitchers give him, the entire projection gets less fragile.

The overall MLB line is still modest because the first stint dragged it down, but the Triple-A production explains why the Yankees keep coming back to the bet. Jones had 13 homers, a .949 OPS, and a 143 wRC+ in Scranton before this latest call, and the raw power is still the carrying tool.

The strikeouts are still the test

The optimism has to come with the obvious warning. Jones struck out in 40% of his MLB plate appearances entering this stretch, and that is the number pitchers are going to attack until he forces them to stop. Big-league arms will climb the ladder, expand with spin, and test whether the 6-foot-7 frame can stay compact enough to cover velocity.

Friday did not erase that. It just gave the Yankees a reason to believe the adjustment is possible.

The real win sits in the tone change. Jones does not need to become Judge while Judge is out, because nobody is asking for that and nobody should be pretending it is possible. He needs to give them competitive at-bats, real damage when pitchers make mistakes, and enough defense to keep the outfield from turning into a daily scramble.

If the three-hit game is the start of Jones settling in, the Yankees suddenly have a much more interesting short-term answer. The major leagues are not too big for him if the swing decisions stay under control, and for a team trying to survive without Judge, that is the exact kind of optimism they needed to see quickly.