The Yankees are going back to the Spencer Jones experience because Aaron Judge’s injury left them with no cleaner power swing.

Jones will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Judge’s roster spot, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. The timing is obvious. Judge is dealing with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, and the Yankees are now trying to survive a real stretch without the player who changes every lineup decision.

Jones is not replacing Judge. Nobody in the organization can do that. But he gives the Yankees a left-handed power bet with enough raw strength to make the gamble worth reopening.

Jones brings the power and the problem

Jones has been productive in Triple-A, hitting .258/.366/.592 with 11 homers, 41 RBIs, and a .958 OPS across 33 games. The power is real, and the frame still makes him one of the most physically imposing hitters in the entire organization.

The problem has not disappeared. Jones also struck out 46 times in 142 plate appearances at Scranton, and his first MLB look showed how quickly the swing-and-miss can get exposed. In his brief Yankees stint, he hit .167/.259/.167 with a 44.4% strikeout rate across 24 plate appearances.

Jones lives in that tension. The ceiling is loud, but the floor can get ugly quickly if big-league pitchers keep beating him above the hands or expanding him with breaking stuff.

The Yankees need useful, not perfect

The Yankees do not need Jones to be polished. They need him to be useful.

That means competitive at-bats, occasional damage, enough defense in the outfield, and some sign that the second look is cleaner than the first. If he gives them that, he can help bridge the gap while Judge rests and Jasson Domínguez works through his rehab assignment.

The timing gives Jones a real opportunity. Judge is expected back at some point this season, but a four-to-six-week reimage window means the Yankees cannot treat this like a quick weekend absence. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, and Paul Goldschmidt all become more important, and Jones now gets another chance to force himself into the conversation.

I would not expect this to be smooth. Young power hitters with strikeout issues rarely arrive fully formed, and Jones already showed how steep the jump can feel.

But the Yankees need upside while Judge is out. Jones has plenty of it. If he can trim even a little bit of the empty swing, this second chance could become more than a roster patch.