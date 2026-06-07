Before Brian Cashman starts shopping in the expensive reliever aisle, there is one internal arm worth testing properly.

Carlos Lagrange is not some soft speculative name. He is the 103 mph temptation sitting in Triple-A, and the Yankees moving him into relief work creates a real audition window before the deadline starts squeezing prices through the roof.

The Yankees shifted Lagrange to the bullpen for 2026, with the idea that he could help the major-league relief group without blowing up his long-term development as a starter.

The stuff is loud enough to test

Lagrange already threw the fastest Triple-A pitch of the season at 102.8 mph, and the fastball is not the only selling point. He has the kind of high-end power mix that can make a one-inning role look completely different than a starter’s workload.

That matters because the command concerns do not disappear, but the assignment changes. Instead of asking him to manage a lineup multiple times, the Yankees can see whether the fastball, slider, and raw violence play in shorter bursts.

I like the move because it gives the team an answer before the deadline, not after. If Lagrange comes up and throws strikes, he changes the math. If he sprays the ball around and cannot be trusted, the Yankees learn that too, and Cashman can shop with a clearer head.

The bullpen still needs another punch

The Yankees have useful bullpen pieces, but the group still feels thin for a team with October expectations. David Bednar has late-inning responsibility, Fernando Cruz can miss bats, Camilo Doval brings velocity with too much volatility, and Brent Headrick has been one of the nicer cheap wins on the roster.

That group can get through June. I am not convinced it is enough to protect a postseason series.

Lagrange gives the Yankees a chance to avoid desperation. The difference between adding one premium reliever and needing two can be a massive prospect gap at the deadline, and teams always pay more when the rest of the league knows they are cornered.

The current relief picture still needs sorting, which makes this audition worth taking seriously. Lagrange does not need to become the closer, and he does not need to be treated like a finished product. He needs to show whether 103 mph can survive real MLB pressure.

If it can, the Yankees may already have their deadline bullpen swing hiding in plain sight.