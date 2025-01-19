Yankees may have to cough up $10+ million just to get rid of declining pitcher

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are navigating a challenging offseason, trying to retool their roster while also staying mindful of the luxury tax threshold. A major obstacle in their path is Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season. With the veteran right-hander showing signs of decline, the Yankees may have to swallow a significant portion of his salary just to find a trade partner willing to take him on.

The Decline of Stroman’s Value

Stroman’s performance in 2024 raised red flags. Over 154.2 innings, he posted a 4.31 ERA, with a career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine and an alarming drop in his ground ball rate to 49.2%, nearly 9% lower than his career average. His fastball velocity also dipped to 90.6 mph, a concerning trend for a pitcher whose success is built on inducing weak contact.

Compounding the issue is Stroman’s 2026 player option, which kicks in if he pitches at least 140 innings in 2025. Any team acquiring him would need to carefully manage his workload, making him an even tougher sell on the trade market.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Paying Down the Price

The Yankees are expected to pay down Stroman’s salary significantly to facilitate a trade. According to ESPN, one evaluator drew a comparison to Martin Perez, who recently signed a $5 million deal with the White Sox. “One evaluator held up Martin Perez, recently signed by the White Sox for $5 million, as a market comparable; if the D-Backs and Yankees want to move Montgomery, Stroman, they may have to pay down their respective salaries closer to that range.”

This means the Yankees could be on the hook for over $10 million of Stroman’s 2025 salary, leaving his trade value closer to that of a back-end starter with minimal financial commitment.

Limited Market for Stroman

The list of teams willing to take on even a reduced version of Stroman’s salary is likely short. At 33 years old, he’s no longer the reliable innings-eater he once was, and his diminished strikeout numbers make him less appealing to contenders looking for swing-and-miss stuff.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Still, for teams in need of a veteran presence at the back of their rotation, Stroman could provide value—albeit at a steep discount. The Yankees might need to sweeten the deal by including a prospect or two, further reducing the appeal of making this move.

A Costly Necessity

For the Yankees, trading Stroman is less about getting a return and more about creating financial flexibility. Offloading his salary, even partially, would allow them to explore upgrades elsewhere, whether it’s a big bat for the infield or additional bullpen depth.

However, the financial hit they’ll need to absorb makes this a tough pill to swallow. Paying down Stroman’s contract into the $5 million range would be a significant concession, but it may be the only way to remove his salary from the books and refocus their offseason plans. The challenge now is finding a suitor who sees value in what Stroman still brings to the table.