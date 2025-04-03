Yankees’ declining veteran about a ‘week’ away from live at-bats

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been without veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu since the start of March, and the wait for his return has been longer than initially expected.

What was first described as a ‘mild’ calf strain suffered during a spring training game turned into an extended absence, forcing the team to shuffle their infield plans. LeMahieu himself warned that he’d be out “a while,” and true to his word, Opening Day came and went without him.

A Slow but Steady Recovery

LeMahieu has been grinding his way back, but calf injuries have a way of lingering, much like an old car that takes extra time to start on a cold morning. The Yankees, well aware of how finicky these injuries can be, are in no rush to push him back onto the field prematurely.

Instead, they are prioritizing a full recovery, ensuring there are no setbacks that could derail his season further.

After weeks of uncertainty, a bit of good news finally emerged: LeMahieu is about a week away from taking live at-bats. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear, however, that there will be a significant build-up before he returns to the big leagues.

“It would be a pretty big build-up, I’d want him to have a spring training,” Boone explained.

That means simulated games, rehab assignments, and plenty of swings before he’s back in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium.

Who’s Holding Down Third Base?

With LeMahieu sidelined, the Yankees turned to Oswaldo Cabrera, Pablo Reyes, and Oswald Peraza to compete for at-bats at third base.

The results have been mixed so far but the sample size has been almost non-existent.

Looking Ahead

When LeMahieu does return, expect the Yankees to ease him back into action with minor league games before he reclaims his spot in the lineup. It won’t just be about getting healthy—it will be about regaining his timing at the plate.

The Yankees certainly hope he can rediscover his past form, because last season was one to forget. The 36-year-old struggled mightily, posting a .527 OPS and a 52 wRC+, numbers that made him one of the least productive regulars in the game. If he can’t rebound, the Yankees may have a tough decision to make down the road.